Out-of-competition testing seen as crucial in combating doping in racing

Out-of-competition drug testing of racehorses is crucial to stop cheating in the sport, according to panelists at a recent international racing conference.

Other key strategies included investing in additional investigators and researching emerging threats, delegates to the recent Association of Racing Commissioners International’s annual conference on Equine Welfare and Racing Integrity were told.

The first day of the conference in South Carolina included a panel discussion around illicit drug use in racing and strategies to stop it.

The panel featured Dr Scott Stanley of the University of California, Davis, which conducts that state’s horse-racing testing; Dr Anthony Fontana of Truesdail Laboratories; and, speaking via teleconferencing, Dr George Maylin, the longtime director of the New York Equine Drug Testing and Research Laboratory. Also on the panel was Brice Cote, a former standardbred driver and detective in New Jersey State Police’s racetrack unit who heads the integrity efforts at The Meadowlands, Tioga and Vernon Downs harness tracks.

Panelists expressed varying beliefs on the prevalence of rule violators, but all stressed the importance of out-of-competition testing to detect substances that no longer show in traditional blood or urine tests from samples taken immediately after a race but still could have an impact on a horse’s performance.

“The only way we’re going to stop this is by intelligence-based policing and out-of-competition testing,” Cote said.

“Most jurisdictions have very good drug testing,” Stanley said afterwards. “We do robust testing, and most of the labs are accredited as well. Now we look at big challenges.

“And when you look at big challenges, you can make those mountains into molehills, or you can take them off one at a time and get them knocked down. We are doing both. We are taking the ones that have legitimate concerns for the industry, like cobalt when that came up. We found that, set a threshold, established rules and made that go away — quickly.

“Steroids, anabolic and corticosteroids, those now are well-regulated. These are big wins for the industry. They weren’t low-hanging fruit, either. We still have some challenges that have now climbed the tree, they’re higher up. And we need to knock those off.”

Stanley discussed the potential of “biological passports” as a tool, still being developed for horses, that could be used in out-of-competition testing. The testing would provide a baseline result to which subsequent testing both pre-race and between races could be compared.

“If they change abruptly, if the bio-markers tell us this horse was given an anabolic agent, we don’t have to detect it,” he said of the exact substance. “We’d be able to say, ‘This horse cannot naturally produce this profile. It has to be enhanced.’”

Association president Ed Martin said more emphasis was needed on informed, focused and targeting testing. “Out-of-competition testing should be expanded, but it’s real value doesn’t come until you’ve expended the research dollars to be able to detect the substances not being detected in the existing out-of-competition testing.”

In other news, the Quarter Horse Racing Committee voted 5-3 to recommend amending the association’s model rule to prohibit the bronchodilator clenbuterol in Quarter Horse and mixed-breed races, with testing in blood serum and plasma, urine and hair permitted.

The recommendation will now go to the Drug Testing Standards and Practices Committee for consideration, then the Model Rules Committee and ultimately the association board, if approved at each step.

Clenbuterol is a useful therapeutic medication to treat respiratory ailments, but its abuse to build muscle mass sparked American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) officials to request that it be completely banned in their breed. The abuse is not seen with Thoroughbreds, for which such muscle build-up could impede running that breed’s longer distances, officials said.

The AQHA officials requested that the rule be breed-specific. “We don’t feel it is our job to take it away from other breeds,” said Janet VanBebber, the AQHA’s chief racing officer. “But we readily acknowledge that there is abuse within our breed of the sport.”

The three racing jurisdictions, voting against the recommendation, said they thought it should be banned for all breeds.