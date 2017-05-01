Scholarship on offer for four-day saddle fitting course

A scholarship to attend a four-day training certification course on the Principles of Saddle Fitting is on offer, with the award covering all fees.

The course, run by Saddle Research Trust Director Anne Bondi, is taking place at Writtle College, in Chelmsford, Essex, from August 9 to 12 this year.

The scholarship will cover the course fee of £795 to enable an up-and-coming equine professional to improve their skills in saddle fit and evaluation. Additional course work is a further option for those wishing to attain certification.

No previous experience in saddle fitting is necessary to take the course, which focuses on the three-element interaction of the horse, saddle and rider and discusses methods to identify causal factors when things go wrong. The course is a mix of theory and practical sessions covering a range of topics to provide an evidence-based approach to the practice.

It is being led by well-known practitioner Anne Bondi, a successful rider and trainer who has competed at advanced level both in eventing and dressage. She founded the Saddle Research Trust in 2009 to promote the welfare of the ridden horse, to educate and raise awareness of the widely underestimated issues surrounding saddles, welfare and performance and to support research into this important field. The SRT is now internationally recognised for its groundbreaking work.

Bondi is currently finishing a PhD researching horse, saddle and rider interaction and gives lectures and presentations to a wide range of groups including saddle fitters, RDA coaches and equine science students about the complex subject.

Applications for the scholarship close on May 31. For further details call 07775 912 202 or email research@saddleresearchtrust.com to apply.

For information on the course, contact Dr. Nicole Rombach, office@equinenergy.com, or Kay Burt, on 01277 225 201, or kay@equinenergy.com.