Top Saudi showjumper in drug rule breach, FEI Tribunal finds

Saudi Arabian showjumper Abdullah Al Sharbatly has been suspended for three months and fined 1500 Swiss francs after his mount at a top-level event in Italy last September tested positive for a controlled medication.

Al Sharbatly, the individual silver medalist in showjumping at the 2010 FEI World Equestrian Games, has already served a three-month voluntary suspension from November 16 last year, meaning that no further time has to be served.

FEI Tribunal member Dr Armand Leone, in his decision in the case, also ordered Al Sharbatly to pay 1500 Swiss francs towards the costs of the judicial procedure.

The case arose from the CSI five-star event held in Rome from September 8-11, in which Al Sharbatly rode AD Argos.

AD Argos was selected for testing during the event. A blood sample subsequently tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide, a prohibited substance under the FEI medication and anti-doping provision.

Triamcinolone acetonide is a corticosteroid with anti-inflammatory effects. It is classified as a Controlled Medication Substance under the FEI Equine Prohibited Substances List.

No request was received for the B sample to be tested.

Al Sharbatly, in his defence, submitted that he adhered to the fundamental imperatives of equestrian sport and strictly followed the rules in relation to drugs.

He explained that he acquired AD Argos, who had an older injury affecting his hind legs, in July 2016. His veterinarian had assessed the injuries as manageable.

AD Argos became lame following an event later that month and was treated with trimacinolone acetonide by a veterinarian in mid August.

This was the only explanation for the drug’s presence in the horse’s system. The competition in Rome was well beyond the 168 hour (7-day) detection time prescribed by the FEI, he noted.

Al Sharbatly noted that the FEI acknowledged with its detection time list that the “withdrawal time for a drug must be decided upon the treating veterinarian and is likely to be based on the detection time plus a safety margin, chosen with professional judgment and discretion to allow for individual differences between horses such as size, metabolism, degree of fitness, recent illness or disease etc.”

He argued he had most probably become a victim of the aforementioned circumstances.

Al Sharbatly provided evidence that he had also consulted another vet in respect of the horse and its problems.

He argued that he bore no fault or negligence for the rule violation, as he had exercised the “utmost caution” in following veterinary advice and by waiting for an additional period to elapse before competing on AD Argos.

The FEI, in its submission, noted that Al Sharbatly had committed two prior Controlled Medication Rule violations, the first in February 2012 involving a horse named Lobster, and in February last year for a horse named Talon, which was dealt with under the administrative procedure.

It said the detection time was the approximate period of time for which a drug or its byproducts remained in a horse’s system, such that it can be detected by laboratory testing. The FEI provided a list of some detection times only as a guide.

The withdrawal time – on the other hand – had to be decided by the treating veterinarian and was likely

to be based on the detection time and an added safety margin.

The FEI said this margin had to be determined using professional judgment and discretion to allow for individual differences between horses.

The safety margin in most cases should be multiplied by two, it said.

Regarding the list of detection times on the FEI website, the FEI highlighted that reliance on the list shall not be a defence in any proceedings taken under the anti-doping rules.

Dr Leone, in his decision, noted that Al Sharbatly did not contest the accuracy of the test results or the positive finding.

He said that for no fault or negligence to apply, the rider had to establish that he did not know or suspect, and could not reasonably have known or suspected, even with the exercise of utmost caution, that the horse’s system contained a Controlled Medication Substance.

In the case at hand, Al Sharbatly knew that the horse had been given a Controlled Medication Substance. There was an acknowledged risk of leakage from the injection of the drug into joints, requiring a longer detection time.

He ruled that the degree of fault on Al Sharbatly’s part was small. He had done everything he could have possibly done when selecting the veterinarian treating the horse.

“[He] was careful when selecting his veterinarian, and he made sure to find someone with expertise and who was recommended also by his usual veterinarian, who was not available to treat the horse at the time.”

A period of ineligibility of one month was appropriate for the present case, but the prior breach within the last four years meant a period of three months had to be imposed.

• In recent days eight adverse analytical findings involving prohibited substances have been announced by the FEI.

The cases involve the use of Sparteine, Paracetemol, Pramoxine, Ergonovine, Ractopamine, Stanozolol, and Ketoprofen, which are all Banned Substances under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations (EADCMRs).

The riders listed below have been provisionally suspended from the date of notification until the FEI Tribunal renders its decisions. The horses have been provisionally suspended for two months.

Notification date – April 5, 2017:

Luke Skywalker 46, Paige Johnson (USA); Showjumping CSI2* Wellington, Florida, 17-22.01.2017: Pramoxine [topical anaesthetic].

El Mate (gelding), Victoria Goñi (Uruguay); Endurance CEI2* 120km Trinidad, 3-5.02.2017: Ergonovine [uterine stimulant, used to prevent bleeding].

Sirene de la Motte, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Brazil); Showjumping CSI3* Vilamoura, Portugal, 20-26.02.2017: Sparteine [antiarrhythmic agent].

Horizon, Adrienne Lyle (USA); Dressage CDI3* Wellington, Florida, 8-12.02.2017: Ractopamine [muscle building agent].

Don Principe, Kaitlin Blythe (USA); Dressage CDIU25 Wellington Florida, 8-12.02.2017: Ractopamine.

Cenerado, Giacomo Bassi (Italy); Showjumping CSI3* Gorla Minore, Italy, 9-12.03.2017: Stanozolol [anabolic steroid] and Ketoprofen [nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory].

Notification date – April 18, 2017:

Blaze of Glory II, Henry Turrell (Britain); Showjumping CSI3* – Vilamoura, Portugal, 6-12.03.2017: Sparteine.

Chanel Van De Zeshoek, Jeanne Engela (South Africa); CSI1*-W – Polokwane, South Africa, 31.08-04.09.2016: Paracetemol [pain reliever].