Horse painting by Edgar Degas expected to fetch up to $US2m

A small Edgar Degas painting featuring horses and jockeys is expected to fetch up to $US2 million during an upcoming Christie’s auction in mid-May.

Chevaux et jockeys (Horses and jockeys) will go under the hammer at Christie’s New York sale of Impressionist and Modern Art on the evening of May 15.

Expects predict the work, measuring 31.8cm by 41cm, will fetch between $US1 million and $US2 million.

The painting, in oil, charcoal and brush, and Indian ink, is described by curators as a modern depiction of an age-old theme in the arts of the world, the horse and rider.

Degas, born in 1834, first became familiar with racing during visits to the Normandy estate of his friend Henri Valpinçon, who lived near the courses at Argentan and the stables of Haras-le-Pin, the national horse-breeding enterprise.

He welcomed the opportunity – all the more pleasurable in the open air – to study jockeys and their mounts as they trained and exercised for the races.

Chevaux et jockeys was one of his later works, painted around 1890-1895. By this time the artist was placing a stronger emphasis on movement, atmospheric effect, and compositional daring.

The horses and riders in Chevaux et jockeys roam the broad, rolling landscape of Normandy during late fall or early winter. Three riders and their mounts have congregated on the right side of the panel, awaiting the arrival of a fourth, whose horse is barely visible below the line of distant hills at left — this small motif balances the entire, boldly asymmetrical composition.

The jockeys’ pale pink and blue silks have become smudged blurs as the men circle one another.