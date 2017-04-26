Petition brings dangers of road riding to the fore

A petition asking the British government for a law change to protect horses and riders on the road is nearly at two-thirds of its 150,000 signature goal.

While section 215 of the Highway Code states horses should be passed “wide and slow” on the road, the petition is asking for it to be made into law.

A video supporting the petition taken by riders with helmet cameras shows some horrific near-misses which will strike a chord with horse riders around the world who have little off-road access for equestrian activities.

Debbie Smith, of Penzance in Cornwall, started the campaign two years ago. She said that roads were “becoming busier, faster with heavier traffic and very dangerous”.

“Unless an accident happens there is nothing as horse riders we can do about it,” she said. “The police around here have been really good and been out giving words of advice. If it was made a legal requirement the police would have to act.”

Smith said a police traffic sergeant had commented to her that: “Someone has to die before councils will even consider changing a speed limit.”

“We have made a lot of progress and on behalf of all horse riders, thank you to all motorists that demonstrate care and respect when passing horse riders.”

Visit Pass Wide and Slow on Facebook. The petition can be signed here.