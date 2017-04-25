Thugs beat horses at therapy centre in Northern Ireland

Therapy horses have been beaten by thugs at a Riding for the Disabled centre in Northern Ireland, leaving volunteers with the difficult job of earning the animals’ trust again.

It is not the first time that horses and ponies at the Fort Centre RDA in Maghera, Londonderry, have been targeted, it has been reported.

“Once again our poor horses and ponies are the victims in more attacks from the youth in this area,” the centre, established in 1978, reported on its Facebook page.

“They went to the hassle of busting the padlock of the gate to the field, pushing them into a small lane, then beating them.

“Now we have the task of working with these animals who are scared of everything. We are totally beside ourselves with how to cope with this.”

The centre, which provides therapeutic riding for up to 80 children and young people with disabilities, appealed to anyone with information on the attacks to come forward.

Four of the charity’s eight horses and ponies were targeted in the Saturday night attack, with the traumatised horses found on Sunday morning.

Marks where the animals were apparently beaten can be seen on their bodies and one has a cut muzzle.

Instructor Martin O’Hagan told the BBC: “They would normally come over and eat out of your hand but they wouldn’t come anywhere near us – they were spooked as much as could be.”

It was not the first time horses at the centre had been attacked, with one taken out of action after being stabbed with a bottle in a previous incident, he said.

He told the broadcaster he believed young people who drank close to the centre were responsible, with the problem seemingly worse around holiday time.

Police will meet with the centre’s owners to discuss the problems.

Another instructor, Noeleen O’Hagan, told the Belfast Telegraph there were marks indicating the offenders had put ropes around the horses’ necks.

“We have no idea why they are doing this – we are a voluntary service,” she said.

“We provide riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities of all ranges. It’s all free and everything we do is because of the volunteers and they are destroying it for everyone else.”

The animals were to be assessed on Monday night to determine if they were able to perform their duties.

“It’s just mind-blowing that people can do this to defenceless animals,” she said.