Stepping out on eight legs with the awesome TrotBot

From our Far Too Cool to Ignore Department, we give you the TrotBot, an eight-legged horse-inspired robotic walker made from Lego.

The TrotBot is the brainchild of Ben Vagle, and was built out of Lego Mindstorms, a series of kits containing software and hardware that allow people to create customizable programmable robots.

The TrotBot is a real gem, and was inspired by the gallop of a horse. Indeed, in the second video, you can see the close relationship between the TrotBot’s movement and the gallop of a horse. In the last video, where the TrotBot is moving on a hard surface, it even sounds like the hooves of a horse.

The little robot shows good agility on all-terrain surfaces.

Vagle discusses development of the TrotBot on his website, where he explains the addition of retractable toes to the walker in the second version. There’s even instructions for Lego Mindstorms fans on how to build one.

Vagle says the the retractable toes reduce the torque required to drive TrotBot’s legs, so the metal axles he used on his first version were not as necessary for the second version, meaning Lego’s plastic axles could be employed.

He even collaborated with others to upscale his version-1.0 TrotBot in his garage, using timber. You can check out the result here.

“Although the principles of building walkers are the same at both scales,” he explains, “the benefit of scaling up is how it magnifies issues with designs, providing feedback for fine tuning that is not available at Lego-scale.”

​

Vagle, 17, runs DIYWalkers.com, a site for enthusiasts and educators to collaborate on building mechanical walkers.

He has been building mechanical walkers for four years, and is currently leading a team building his TrotBot version 2.0 − that’s the one with retractable toes − at SUV-scale.

“We’re building it out of bamboo, which is incredibly strong and light, but is a bit tricky to work with.”

There’s little doubt that Vagle will go far in the field, one surefooted mechanical step at a time.