Marathon effort: Vets put in hard yards for equine charity

Two veterinary surgeons have completed a Ten2London challenge of running 10 marathons in 10 days and have raised almost £15,000 for equine welfare charity Brooke.

Carolyne Crowe and Brian Faulkner started their gruelling 260 mile journey in Wahilgoe, Northern Scotland on April 14 and finished with the London Marathon on April 23. Travelling across the country, they faced punishing terrain from Land’s End to Orkney, from Galway in Ireland to Wales.

The pair exceeded their £10,000 target and money is still coming in. The pair were elated when they joined the Brooke team for some snacks and a massage after the London Marathon, their final run.

Carolyne, from Gloucestershire, said: “We did it, ten marathons in ten days and we’re still in great spirits! It’s amazing what you can achieve when you dare to dream.”

Speaking about their gruelling training schedule Brian, from Suffolk, said: “Carolyne did twice as much training as I did. Carolyne spoke to Greg Whyte who coached Eddie Izzard for his runs and Carolyne would feedback what he’d said. I remember she told me we had to do a week of half marathons in March, and then we have to get comfortable doing back to back marathons every weekend, and I thought ‘yeah, right!’ But do you know what? That is what had to happen.”

They both suffered from injuries over the ten days; Carolyne’s knees became increasingly painful and Brian was struggling with his shins and legs.

The marathon effort was, not surprisingly, full of challenges. “In Galway the traffic, the lorries, the buses, the cars, was incessant. I got a little bit irritated with that but then you think about those working donkeys and horses in India and Egypt and other countries and what they have to endure day in day out must be unbelievable …” Brian said of their sixth marathon.

“Also coping with the boredom of running was one of the biggest challenges!

“Would I do another marathon? I wouldn’t say no but I have no itch to scratch right now! But that’s what I said last year!” Brian said.

Carolyne said: “It’s been an amazing ten days for a fantastic cause!”

To sponsor Brian and Carolyne, visit www.ten2london.co.uk.