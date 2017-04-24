Specialist hernia belt aids Josephine’s recovery from colic surgery

A specialist equine hernia belt from the United States has boosted the recuperation from surgery of a mare named Josephine at Britain’s Redwings horse sanctuary.

The belt produced by CM Equine Products arrived at Redwings this month and was put to immediate use on Josephine.

Josephine, a long term patient of Redwings’ own horse hospital, was rescued as part of the charity’s largest welfare operation three years ago which involved more than 400 horses.

The cob required many months of treatment to help overcome the neglect she had endured.

She was enjoying life at the sanctuary when she developed colic. Josephine was taken to Redwings’ hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Although she came through the operation, Josephine developed a hernia as the wound healed. This meant a long stay in the hospital until the wound healed completely.

After many months, the wound was healing well, but the hernia had gotten bigger. The charity decided to order the special hernia belt from America to help reduce it. CM Equine Products, touched by Josephine’s story, offered a generous discount on the belt.

“We were very excited to receive the belt as we hope it will make a huge difference to Josephine’s recovery,” the charity’s head of fundraising, Gemma Walpole, said.

She said it was a specialist piece of equipment that would give horses like Josephine the best chance of recovery.

Each year more than a dozen Redwings residents like Josephine require emergency surgery for life-threatening conditions, such as colic, performed at the charity’s horse hospital.

