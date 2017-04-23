Entire NZ endurance board to resign in July

All members of the Endurance Board of Equestrian Sports New Zealand (ESNZ) have decided to resign, effective from the annual general meeting on July 22.

The announcement comes just days after the announcement of a special general meeting set for May 10, at which a motion of no confidence in the current ESNZ Endurance Board was to be moved.

The push for a no-confidence motion against the board is being pursued by a faction within the sport unhappy over what they allege is a failure by the board to comply with the ESNZ constitution, regulations and by-laws.

The brief statement issued by the board today announcing its members’ intention to resign makes no reference to the reasons for their decision.

“We have not reached this decision lightly and will decide over the coming weeks whether or not we individually choose to re-stand,” the board said.

“We feel that this gives our members the best opportunity to elect a new board and in doing so, give them a renewed mandate of support to govern our sport.”

It is unclear whether the May 10 meeting in Wellington, requested in writing by 30 financial members, will proceed following today’s developments.