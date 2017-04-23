Godolphin’s influential sire Cape Cross dies at 23

Cape Cross, one of the founding sires Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum’s global breeding operation, has died at the age of 23.

The Group One winner was put down at Kildangan Stud in Ireland following complications associated with old age, after being retired from stallion duties last year.

By Green Desert and from the Ahonoora mare Park Appeal, Cape Cross was a phenomenal success at stud, siring champions such as Golden Horn, Sea The Stars and Ouija Board, and becoming one of only 17 stallions to have produced more than one Epsom Derby winner.

Joe Osborne, managing director of Godophin, Ireland, said Cape Cross had been hugely influential, particularly in Darley’s formative years when he became the flagship of the operation.

“He was our first major success as a stallion. He was champion first-season sire, making an immediate impact, and went on to sire a collection of outstanding racehorses, who left their mark in some of the world’s great races.

“As an individual, he was the boss. You did it his way. He very much ruled the roost,” he said.

In 2000, Cape Cross started shuttling to the southern hemisphere, first to Sir Patrick Hogan’s Cambridge Stud in New Zealand, then to Kelvinside stud in Australia.

• Godolphin has gifted a service to shuttle stallion Brazen Beau (I Am Invincible x Sansadee [Snaadee]), to be sold at an event for New Zealand’s Catwalk Trust to raise funds for research into Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) .

In the southern hemishere Brazen Beau stands at Northwood Stud north of Melbourne for $A44,000.

“This is an amazingly generous gift and it demonstrates the very best co-operation,” Catwalk founder Catriona Williams said.

“Every single day someone in Australasia is affected by a life changing SCI – a tetraplegic in Australia represents a lifetime cost of $9.4 million dollars and for paraplegics it’s $5 million dollars.

“This is one race we can’t afford to lose, and we can’t thank Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin enough.”