Hendra report tabled in Queensland state parliament; vets pleased

Australia’s national veterinary body has welcomed the recommendations in a Queensland Government’s report, tabled in the state parliament yesterday, following an inquiry into the Equivac Hendra vaccine.

Last year’s inquiry was sparked over concerns expressed by some horse owners of adverse reactions to the vaccine. The issue was further fueled by some veterinarians refusing to treat unvaccinated horses amid workplace health and safety concerns.

The report, from the Agriculture and Environment Committee, concluded that the Hendra vaccine was safe and effective.

“We’re particularly pleased that the report recommends that the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries promotes the Hendra vaccine to horse owners and equestrian groups as a way of minimising the risk of Hendra infection,” said Dr Ben Poole, a spokesman for equine veterinarians.

Poole said veterinarians were pleased the committee acknowledged that Hendra represented a real health risk and that the vaccine was the most effective option for preventing horse and human deaths from the virus.

“We have said all along that animal welfare, workplace health and safety and public safety are shared responsibilities where vets, government agencies and horse owners all have a role to play.

“The government’s decision to support shorter turnaround times for exclusion testing will result in better horse welfare outcomes, and this was something we have been seeking for some time – and we’d like to see this implemented as a priority.”

The government has not called for legislated mandatory Hendra vaccination as there was no precedent for this in human and animal health in Queensland. It has, however, endorsed a recommendation of the Australian Veterinary Association, for the right of horse event organisers to insist on mandatory vaccination as a condition for competition entry.

“In recent years, veterinarians in particular have had to consider increasingly complex risks in their decisions relating to Hendra virus,” Poole said.

“The government has supported the right of vets to make their own decisions about treating unvaccinated horses.

“In relation to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland laws, the government has stated in its report that in consultation with veterinarians it will review guidance for veterinarians to clarify the scope of duty of care under this legislation. We welcome this opportunity,” Poole said.

“Overall, we are pleased with the recommendations and look forward to working with the government on implementing them.”

The committee made 11 recommendations arising from its eight-month inquiry into the vaccine and its use by veterinarians. They included changes to workplace safety laws to limit the liability of veterinarians when treating horses that may have the virus.

The committee, in its findings, said it supported the rights of veterinarians to refuse to treat unvaccinated horses.

The Equivac hendra vaccine for horses was developed through a partnership between the CSIRO science agency’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory, Pfizer Health (now Zoetis), and international research partners in the United States.

The vaccine is manufactured and marketed by Zoetis. It remains the only equine vaccine developed in Australia.

The vaccine became available to veterinarians on November 1, 2012, under a Minor Use Permit. The vaccine received full registration from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) on August 4, 2015, having met the agency’s safety and efficacy requirements.

In relation to its assessment of safety in horses, the APVMA reviewed 21 separate efficacy and safety studies and 10 chemistry and manufacture studies, including peer-reviewed material in reaching its decision.

It was satisfied that the product — when used in accordance with the approved instructions — would be effective as an aid in the prevention of clinical symptoms of the disease caused by Hendra virus in horses four months of age or older.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries accepted the safety and efficacy of the vaccine as determined by the APVMA.

