Heart problems force retirement of beloved eventer Arthur

Leading US eventer Arthur has been retired from competition at the age of 18 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Ridden by Allison Springer, the long-time fan favorite began his career in 2005. Together the pair completed 38 of 44 FEI events they entered, with highlights including a USEF National Championship and an overall second place finish at the Rolex Kentucky CCI4* in 2012.

Later that year, the duo was named to the United States Olympic Team Short list before going on to finish sixth at the Burghley CCI4*.

This week, while conducting final preparations for the Rolex Kentucky CCI4*, it was noticed that the Irish sport horse cross had developed a heart arrhythmia which needed to be further addressed. While initial testing was positive and it looked like he would be able to start in Lexington, it was later found that Arthur had developed an aortic regurgitation.

Springer, with advice from veterinarians Susan Johns and Kent Allen, and cardiovascular specialist Virginia Reef, concluded that it was in the best interests of Arthur’s health and well-being to no longer exert himself by going cross-country.

Arthur is in excellent overall health and was fit to compete next week in Kentucky. His fans may get to see him next week in Kentucky one final time if the Ground Jury allows him to complete his dressage test before officially withdrawing from competition.

Reef, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s New Bolton Center, said leakage – or regurgitation – from the aortic valve was a common degenerative problem in older horses.

She performed an ultrasound examination of the heart, which revealed the severity of Arthur’s aortic regurgitation. “Premature beats originating from the ventricle (bottom chamber of the heart) can occur during exercise in horses with aortic valve leaks that are not detectable during a resting examination,” she said.

Along with Sports Medicine resident Dr Jessica Morgan, Reef also performed an exercising electrocardiogram to trace the heart’s electrical activity, which revealed that Arthur had ventricular premature beats during exercise, several of which occurred early and in short bursts, increasing his risk for collapse or sudden cardiac death during exercise. Although occasional premature beats are seen in horses during competition, the severity of Arthur’s premature beats during more intense work prompted his retirement from eventing.

Arthur will now do dressage and light jumping with Springer.

“Arthur is my one of my oldest friends,” Springer said. “He and I have travelled the world together, and we have had many moments of triumph and some moments of heartbreak, but in every moment, he has been my partner and I have always been incredibly proud to get to ride him.

“Arthur is so much more than just a horse to me, and risking his well-being is something I would never be willing to do. While I am of course sad to see his retirement from eventing come a bit prematurely, I will forever cherish our memories together and the incredible partnership we share.”

Dr Susan Johns, Arthur’s long-time veterinarian, said: “It has been a privilege to be part of Arthur’s support team for the past 12 years. It is a rarity for an upper level three-day event horse to have such longevity in the sport, and I am so grateful to have cared for this amazing partnership. Although we are heartbroken that we will not be able to cheer this pair on at future events, we are thankful for our many adventures together.”

The USEA cardiopulmonary research group is currently studying heart rhythms in event horses during competition. “This research is very important in furthering our understanding of heart rhythms during rigorous exercise,” Johns said.

“Additional research is needed to understand the significance of heart disease and abnormal heart rhythms during exercise in sport horses.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.