We want you: Police horse training volunteers sought in South Aust

If you’ve ever fancied working with the police in a hotspot, now’s your chance. Well, sort of.

South Australia’s Mounted Police Unit is seeking volunteers to help train its police horses in “nuisance training exercises”.

There’s no riding involved, but there might be a lot of yelling and waving fake weapons around.

The Mounted Operations Unit of the South Australia Police (SAPOL) are looking for honest, reliable volunteers to provide roleplaying assistance at training courses and simulated emergencies. Applicants must be 18 and over, and satisfy National Police clearance certifications, and be prepared to undergo training.

“Volunteers may be required to run, yell, chant and carry equipment such as banners, flags and imitation weapons under the instruction of our Operational Director and Safety Officer,” SAPOL said.

Those applying need to be able to follow instructions, be physically fit and prepared “to interact with large horses and barking dogs”, and be comfortable with crowds, smoke and loud noises.

Volunteers will be required to act under the direction of senior SAPOL members and safety officers, in a controlled environment, to simulate an aggressive confrontational crowd.

Completed volunteer application forms should be lodged at a Police station. Successful applicants will be required to attend two three-hour training sessions and an induction.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer should contact Sonia Conaghty, Volunteer Coordination Unit, ph 08 73223217, sonia.conaghty@police.sa.gov.au.