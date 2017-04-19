Adventures aplenty with horses in new animated series on Netflix

A new animated series to screen on Netflix in the US will tell the story of girl’s relationship with a wild mustang named Spirit and her adventures with her horse-riding friends.

The first season of Spirit: Riding Free is coming on May 5, the online television streaming service has announced.

The series centers on city-girl-turned-country-girl Lucky, who meets the seemingly untamable Spirit when she moves to a small town.

She feels an instant connection to Spirit and Lucky’s adventures in her new home begin, along with her two new best friends Pru and Abigail.

The girls and their horses explore the world and discover the true meaning of freedom.

Some of the stories are told from the point of view of the horses.

The show, created by Aury Wallington, comes out of DreamWorksTV and is inspired by the Oscar-nominated animated film from 2002, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.