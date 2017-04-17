Duster rescued after finding himself on a slippery slope

Young Canadian stallion Duster found himself on a slippery slope on Friday, but his story has a happy ending thanks to his rescuers.

Duster took a tumble down a 20 metre slope beside a creek in Courtenay, on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island.

His owner had noticed him missing on his 16-hectare property, and found at the bottom of the creek, which ran through a fenced-off area. The evidence suggests the ground had given way under Duster’s hooves, sending him down the slope and into a waterfall.

Hunt and his neighbours were joined by the Comox Valley Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue to mount a recovery mission.

A veterinarian sedated 1200-pound Duster, who was then pulled up the slope on a tarpaulin using four rope systems and plenty of manpower.

Duster emerged from the creek bed after a 13-minute haul up the slope.

He was reported to be recovering with barely a scratch, and had walked back to his stable unaided after recovering from the sedative.