Study seeks to identify priorities for future research into Cushing’s disease

Britain’s Animal Health Trust is inviting input from horse people with experience of equine Cushing’s disease so that researchers can prioritise future research into the condition.

Cushings, or Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID), is the most common hormonal disorder in older horses and ponies in Britain.

It is caused by changes in the pituitary gland at the base of the brain which normally regulates the release of important hormones into the blood stream. However, these changes mean the hormones are no longer properly controlled.

The scientific community still has many questions about the best way to identify and manage this important disease.

This study, being carried out by the Animal Health Trust in collaboration with the universities of Liverpool and Nottingham, is seeking input from anyone in the horse world with experience of the disorder. This includes anyone who owns or cares for a horse or pony with Cushings, and the vets who treat them.

It is, the trust says, an opportunity to tell researchers what they would like to know about the condition. It could be a question around how the disease is diagnosed, the best way to treat it, or queries around the long term prognosis.

The feedback, it says, will help identify gaps in the current available information, known as “uncertainties”. Uncertainties are essentially questions that cannot be answered by up-to-date information based on research evidence.

The most important uncertainties need to be identified so that future research can be prioritised in these areas.

“It is important for research organisations to understand what the real priorities are for owners of horses with PPID and the vets treating them, in order to allow the development of appropriate research programmes providing practical answers to your questions,” the trust says.

The online survey can be accessed here. The organisers stress that it is only for those with experience of Cushings.