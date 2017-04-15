IOC’s Thomas Bach: “Equestrian sport has a lot to be proud of”

Equestrian sport’s long history in the Olympic movement has been recognised with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach presenting FEI President Ingmar De Vos with the IOC President’s Trophy this week.

“The Sky Is The Limit” sculpture was presented to De Vos by Bach at the FEI Sports Forum earlier this week, a two-day gathering of the global equestrian community. The sculpture is an abstract bronze created by Alexander Krivosheiw, is plated in 24-carat gold and symbolises the story of an athlete gold medallist from conception to consecration as a champion.

“Equestrian sport has a lot to be proud of, and the sky really is the limit,” President Bach said, to huge applause from more than 300 members of the global equestrian community in the Olympic capital of Lausanne on Monday.

“The sport not only has a long Olympic history, but has always been at the forefront of gender equality.

“It is great to be here with my friend Ingmar De Vos, and members of the global equestrian community, to celebrate the fact that the FEI is a gender equality champion, as well as a leader in good governance, and is opening up the sport to new fans while modernising this sport which has such a long Olympic heritage.”

After the presentation, De Vos said the trophy was not just for the FEI, “it’s for our whole community”.

“It’s a recognition of our incredible global sport and, to quote President Bach, the sky really is the limit!”

Lifetime achievement for Saudi equestrian stalwart

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faissal bin Abdullah Al-Saud has been presented with the FEI Lifetime Achievement Award, only the second time the honour has been bestowed.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos presented Prince Faissal with the award during a special ceremony at the FEI Sports Forum, recognising his lifelong services to equestrian sport.

“This is a humbling gesture from the FEI, which represents one of the most passionate and exciting sports in the world,” Prince Faissal said.

“Although this is a personal award, I feel this recognises the work of everyone in the equestrian community. We work together, we sacrifice our time and efforts in the name of this sport that we all love so much – and because of this, our sport is flourishing.”

Queen Elizabeth II became the first recipient of the FEI Lifetime Achievement award in 2014 in recognition of her leading role as supporter of equestrian sport throughout her reign as British monarch. The award was presented by former FEI President HRH Princess Haya at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

The life of Prince Faissal has been intrinsically linked with horses since he started riding as a child. His passion for equestrian sport really took off when got his first horse at the age of 14, and continued while he studied for his Masters in Industrial Engineering at Stanford University (USA), where he bought his first Arabian stallion.

Prince Faissal went on to create the Saudi Equestrian Federation in 1990, and it took just six years for Saudi Arabia’s showjumping athletes to make their Olympic debut in Atlanta 1996.

At the next Games in Sydney, Saudi Arabia won its first Olympic equestrian medal when Khaled Al Eid rode Khashm al-Aan to individual jumping bronze. History was then made once again at London 2012, when Saudi Arabia won its first team jumping bronze medal.

In 2010, Dalma Rushdi Malhas became the first Saudi female athlete to compete at Olympic level when she claimed individual bronze at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore with Flash Top Hat. And the same year, Abdullah Al Sharbatly won individual silver with Seldana Di Campalto at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky (USA).

Prince Faissal also left a lasting legacy for the FEI as a Bureau member (1991-1999), Chair of FEI Group VII (1991-1999) and FEI Children’s Committee Member (1995-2002).

As chairman of the Saudi Equestrian Fund, he also supported the creation of a valuable legacy for the FEI Nations Cup Jumping, giving the FEI the opportunity to modernise and globalise the series, which was created in 1909. This year, a record 50 nations are taking part across 19 countries.

The FEI Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Prince Faissal is a bronze of a series of horses jumping, specially crafted by sculptor Ronny Paesbrugghe entitled Horses In Motion.

The FEI Lifetime Achievement award was created by Princess Haya in 2014, her final year as FEI President, to acknowledge an individual who has inspired generations across the global equestrian community. Recipients of this award are recommended by the FEI Executive Board.