Global rollout of FEI’s equine anti-doping programe “making progress”

The global rollout of the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Programme (EADCMP) is making good progress, FEI Veterinary Committee chairman John McEwan has reported to the FEI Bureau.

McEwan also outlined the importance of veterinary research projects, with work continuing on competing in challenging climates, and hyposensitivity.

The EADCMP is fully funded by the FEI under the new financial model. Organising Committees are now no longer responsible for arranging or funding EADCMP.

Increased testing is being carried out at FEI events on a worldwide scale. Testing takes place throughout all levels of FEI disciplines and the number of horses tested is now evenly distributed across all levels of FEI events.

Testing Veterinarians, assisted by Testing Technicians, a new category of FEI Official, attend events to collect samples. Veterinary Delegates will still be expected to take samples in certain situations, for example on suspicion and in cases of equine fatalities, and if requested to do so by the FEI Veterinary Department. Horses can still be tested at any FEI event and at any time.

In other veterinary news, several new prohibited substances cases have been reported by the FEI.

• The FEI Tribunal has issued its Final Decision on two cases involving human Erythropoietin (EPO), a banned substance under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations (EADCMRs).

Abdulla Mubarak Rashed Al Khaili (FEI ID 10076760/UAE) and Mohd Butti Ghemran Al Qubaisi (FEI ID 10092584/UAE), whose horses SUR (FEI ID UAE01796/QAT) and Centurion (FEI ID 102RM71/QAT) both tested positive for the same substance at the CEI1* in Doha (QAT) on 22 April 2016, have been suspended for one year.

The trainer of both horses, Mohammed Ali Khalifa Al-Attiyah (FEI ID 10082342/QAT), admitted that he had administered the horses with EPO just before the competition. The athletes were therefore found to bear no significant fault and negligence for the rule violation and their sanctions were reduced from two to one year.

The FEI Tribunal has imposed a two-year suspension on the trainer, who is now ineligible until July 4, 2018 (provisional suspension, effective from July 5, 2016, will be credited against the period of ineligibility imposed in this decision). He has been fined CHF3500 and will contribute CHF1500 towards the legal cost.

The period of provisional suspension of the two athletes, effective from June 2, 2016, has been credited against the period of ineligibility imposed in this decision, meaning that both athletes will be ineligible until June 1, 2017. In addition, the FEI Tribunal imposed on each of the athletes a fine of CHF2000, a contribution of CHF1000 towards legal costs and disqualified the athletes and horses from the competition.

• Three horses competing in Endurance events at Doha, Mesaieed in Qatar have all tested positive to Diisopropylamine, a vasodilator used in the treatment of peripheral and cerebral vascular disorders. These are the first cases involving the use of Diisopropylamine, which is a Banned Substance under the EADCMP regulations.

Two horses, R S Nube Blanca (FEI ID 104DP13/ARG/QAT), ridden by Gaje Singh Hari Singh (FEI ID 10113174/IND) in a CEI2* 120-kilometre event at Mesaieed on 19 November 2016, and Acqua Vela (FEI ID 104PE12/QAT), ridden by Maryam Ahmad S A Al Boinin (FEI ID 10115570/QAT) to win the CEIYJ1* 90-kilometre event on the same day, were tested on the day of the event. The third horse, Tarifa (FEI ID POR02414/QAT) was ridden by Mattar Said Khalfan Al Saadi (FEI ID 10146908/OMA) to win the CEI1* 80 on 7 January 2017 at Mesaieed. Samples were taken from Tarifa on the day of the event.

All three athletes have been provisionally suspended from the date of notification (February 8, 2017). The three horses have also been provisionally suspended for a period of two months.

As trainer of both the Qatari horses, R S Nube Blanca and Acqua Vela, Waleed Said Khalfan Al Saa’di (FEI ID 10113272/QAT) has also been provisionally suspended.

• Jordanian endurance rider Nayef Al Fayez (FEI ID 10066952) has been handed down a 30-month suspension following an adverse analytical finding on samples taken from the horse Obama Al Aswad (FEI ID 104DF50) at the 80km CEI*1 in Amman, Jordan, on May 21, 2016. The samples tested positive for the banned substance Boldenone, and the controlled medications Dexamethasone, Meloxicam, Phenylbutazone and its metabolite Oxyphenbutazone.

In its Final Decision, the FEI Tribunal noted that under the current FEI Equine Anti-Doping Rules, the sanction for an adverse analytical finding for a banned substance is a two-year period of ineligibility for first time offenders. However, due to the presence of five prohibited substances, including the banned substance Boldenone, and the performance enhancing effects of the cocktail of drugs, the Tribunal felt that the imposition of a period of ineligibility greater than the standard sanction was justified.

The period of provisional suspension, effective from June 20, 2016, has been credited against the period of ineligibility, meaning that the athlete will be ineligible until December 19, 2018. In addition, the Tribunal imposed a fine of CHF 5,000, costs of CHF 3,000, and disqualified the athlete and horse from the competition, in which they finished second.

Nayef Al Fayez has 21 days to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from the date of notification, March 17, 2017.

• A final decision has been issued by the FEI Tribunal in the case of the horse Dendros (FEI ID 103IT53), ridden by the Swiss para-equestrian athlete Matthias Klausener (FEI ID 10057973) at the CPEDI3* in Somma Lombardo, Italy, on June 19, 2016. Samples taken from the horse returned positive for the banned substance Demecolcine.

The Tribunal heard that the presence of Demecolcine may indicate contamination, most likely due to the ingestion of the flower Colchicum Autumnale, autumn crocus. Demecolcine is not a pharmaceutical, but in human medicine the substance is used for tumour therapy. There is no known use for Demecolcine in veterinary medicine and the alkaloids of the autumn crocus are all very toxic. Demecolcine has been put on the list of suggestions for substances to be designated as Specified Substances* for 2018.

It was proved to the satisfaction of the Tribunal that the substance had entered the horse’s system through ingesting hay that had been contaminated by autumn crocus. The athlete had previously successfully appealed for the lifting of the provisional suspension, which had been imposed on July 27, 2016. The provisional suspension was lifted on October 6, 2016.

The athlete established to the satisfaction of the Tribunal that he bore no fault or negligence for the rule violation and, as a result, the Tribunal ruled that no further sanctions should be imposed, other than the automatic disqualification of the horse and athlete from the competition, in which they finished sixth.

• The United States Equestrian Federation Hearing Committee has granted a request for a rehearing in the case against Kelley Farmer and Larry Glefke for the presence of GABA in the horse unexpected during competition. In November, a hearing was held in accordance with Federation rules and the Hearing Committee found these parties violated the Federation Equine Drugs & Medications rules. As a result, the Hearing Committee used the newly Board-approved penalty guidelines and assessed a penalty of 12-months suspension and fine of $12,000 against Kelley Farmer and a penalty of 24-months suspension and a fine of $24,000 against Larry Glefke. Farmer and Glefke petitioned USEF for a rehearing claiming they had not been properly notified of the violation and subsequent hearing.

The Federation strongly believes that the initial hearing was conducted in accordance with Federation rules and supports the penalties imposed by the Hearing Committee during that first hearing. USEF President Murray Kessler stated, “Despite the fact that a fair hearing was conducted with proper notification to the respective parties, as noted by the Hearing Committee in its ruling, given that this was the first case in which the new Board of Directors approved penalty guidelines were utilized, the extremely serious nature of the violations, and the substantial penalties imposed, the Federation did not object to a rehearing and, therefore, supports the Hearing Committee’s decision.” Kessler continued, “This case is too important in the USEF’s steadfast goal to enforce the Drugs & Medications rules intended to prevent cheating in our sport. There can be no remote shadow of doubt that all of our cases are handled in a transparent manner.”

The Hearing Committee ruled that any arguments about the scientific basis or analytical methodology underlying the Federation’s testing for GABA positives has already been conclusively determined in prior hearings and will not be a subject of the rehearing. They further ruled that the rehearing shall be concluded in time for new Findings & Decisions to be issued prior to July 1, 2017. Any suspensions levied as a result of the rehearing decision shall commence on July 1, 2017, which is the commencement date of the suspensions under the original Hearing Committee decision.

*Specified substances

On 1 January 2016, the FEI introduced the concept of “Specified Substances” into the Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations (EADCMRs) in recognition of the fact that it is possible for certain substances to enter a horse’s system inadvertently, due to a credible non-doping explanation, and therefore to allow the FEI and/or the FEI Tribunal more flexibility when prosecuting a case or when making a sanctioning decision.