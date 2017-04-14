Renowned equine care company celebrates 125 years of business

One of the world’s most popular horse care brands is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, and the makers of Absorbine are also helping out working horses around the world.

Founded in 1892 by Wilbur Fenelon Young and his wife, Mary Ida, the company W F Young Inc is launching a special “125 years” edition of their popular ShowSheen hair polish and detangler, and the company is also raising money for international animal welfare charity, Brooke.

The company’s first product was Absorbine Veterinary Liniment. Wilbur was a piano salesman and delivered cargo with a wagon and a team of horses along the East Coast of the US. Mary Ida was an avid horse enthusiast and cared for all their horses. The team would get tired after long days of pulling freight and often would be too sore the next day to pull cargo as effectively. So Wilbur and Mary Ida, a keen herbalist, developed a natural formula of herbs and essential oils that became Absorbine Veterinary Liniment.

In 1892 Wilbur decided to dedicate his life to helping keep horses as healthy as possible. Sadly, he died in 1918 in the Spanish Flu epidemic.

Absorbine was invented because of the compassion for horses that Wilbur and Mary Ida Young felt. They believed that although the horse was a “means to an end” for most people, they also needed to be treated humanely in return for all their hard work. A happy healthy horse is going to work more efficiently and require less care. Absorbine believe that every product must be conceived with the horse’s health and wellbeing in mind.

Today, Absorbine continues this spirit of caring for animals instilled by the Youngs with constant innovation, and has consistently updated its product line to better meet the evolving needs of horses and their owners.

The company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialised animal health care brands – including Absorbine Liniment, UltraShield fly control, ShowSheen grooming products, Hooflex hoof care, and the award-winning Woof Pouf. More recently adding the Leather Therapy and Bigeloil to its family of trusted brands.

In its 125th anniversary year, a limited edition 1.19 litre ShowSheen Original Hair Polish and Detangler is to be offered, with 25% extra product free. They will also be raising money for international animal welfare charity, Brooke, throughout the year, through product sales and the support of brand ambassador, Charlotte Dujardin.

“We at Absorbine are proud of our unique heritage, and the 125-year legacy that has taken the form of several successful animal health care brands regarded internationally for their quality and dependability,” said Chris Jacobi, President of Absorbine.

“However, we know that it is the dedication and passion of our loyal customers that has allowed us to make such progress since 1892, and this celebration is our opportunity to give back and express our gratitude. They are the reason we have become The Horse World’s Most Trusted Name®, and we intend to live up to that name for years to come.”

