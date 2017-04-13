Washington horse OK after sinkhole ordeal

Copper found himself in a deep predicament. Photo: Kittitas County Fire District #7 / Facebook
Neil Clarkson 736 Views 0 Comments
A horse in Washington state is safely back on dry land after he fell into what his rescuers describe as a sinkhole.

Crew members from the Kittitas County Fire District came to Copper’s rescue, along with a veterinarian and a neighbor with a backhoe.

Copper’s misfortune was discovered by his owner on Book Lane, about eight miles from Cle Elum.

Copper had fallen through a five foot wide hole at the surface, but it opened up to an area about 12 foot across underground.

A veterinarian was put in a safety harness and descended down a ladder to check that Cooper was OK and to sedate him, before a neighbor with a backhoe set about digging a large sloping trench. Copper was eventually able to walk to freedom.

Firefighter Katie Schmidt said: “The best part was when the rescued horse got out, he neighed to his buddies and another 10 horses came bolting over to see if he was OK.”

