Fancy a ride in the Queen’s back garden? Endurance is doing just that

It’s definitely one for the bucket list: Endurance riding at the Royal Windsor Horse Show is something very few equestrians will get the chance to experience.

With only four weeks to go to the show, British endurance rider Anna Williams shares what it is like to ride at Windsor, what the sport entails, and her preparations.

On Friday, May 12 competitors will take to Windsor Great Park for the CEI2* 120km and new CEI1* 80km endurance rides. Alongside these international rides, Royal Windsor now offers national riders the opportunity to qualify for the Endurance GB Cup, through the introduction of a 40km National Ride. Run in accordance with FEI rules, the event will give national competitors a taste of international competition.

Last year, Saif Ahmed Al Mozroui of the UAE won the 120km ride on Ramaah, finishing in a time of 04:41:27, almost six minutes clear of the second placed rider, Mohammed Adbulsamad from Bahrain on Derrom Galiem. He was just one second ahead of third placed Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum on Intisaar, also from the UAE.

Riders complete four loops in Windsor Great Park, including the home straight of Ascot Racecourse on loop one, and several picturesque landmarks and backdrops throughout.

This year the show has been awarded five-star showjumping status this year, and the dressage has also been upgraded from three to four-star.

Royal Windsor Horse Show