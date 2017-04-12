Milk from Indonesian pony breed effectively inhibited tooth decay bug

Milk from a breed of Indonesian pony proved effective in inhibiting the growth of a bug considered the main cause of tooth decay in humans.

Researchers Irene Edith Rieuwpassa and Nur Ninangsmin Sarmin tested the performance of milk from the Sumbawa pony against Streptococcus mutans in a laboratory experiment.

Bacterial-driven tooth decay results in demineralization, the formation of cavities, and damage to hard tooth tissue.

The pair, from the dental faculty at Hasanuddin University in Indonesia, noted that various studies had been carried out to identify material that could potentially prevent dental decay.

Sumbawa milk is known to have antibacterial properties.

For the experiment, S. Mutans was grown in glucose nutrient agar, some of which were employed as controls.

Sumbawa horse milk was applied at concentrations of 5%, 15%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%. They were incubated to 37 degrees Celsius for 24 hours.

They found that Sumbawa horse milk significantly inhibited the growth of S. Mutans, being most effective at full concentration.

A summary of their findings was published in the Journal of Dentomaxillofacial Science.

The Sumbawa pony is named after the Indonesian island on which they are bred The breed is similar to the Sumba or Sandalwood Pony, also bred in Indonesia, which came from crossing native ponies to Arabian horses. The Sumbawa Pony is said to descend from Mongolian horses and ancient Chinese stock.

The antibacterial effectiveness of Sumbawa milk horse on growth of Streptococcus mutans (in vitro)

Irene Edith Rieuwpassa and Nur Ninangsmin Sarmin.

J Dentomaxillofac Sci, Vol 1, Supplement 1, 2016 : 155s DOI : 10.15562/jdmfs.v1i1.94

