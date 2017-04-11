Not just for racing: Thoroughreds to strut their stuff at feature horse trials

It’s a well known fact that racehorses can make great eventers, and now a leading US competition is teaming up with an OTTB charity to showcase the talent of the thoroughbred.

Pennsylvania’s Plantation Field International Horse Trials celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is also kicking off a multi-year partnership with the Retired Racehorse Project.

Top names in thoroughbred racing such as Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Graham Motion will team up with leading eventers including Rio Olympic individual bronze medalist Phillip Dutton to showcase second careers for former racehorses at this year’s event in Unionville in September.

Plantation Field has steadily grown to be one of the most prestigious horse trials on the fall eventing calendar. It is held three weeks before the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, from October 5 to 8, 2017 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

“We want to use our network within the racing community to attract people to Plantation Field,” said Steuart Pittman, president of the Retired Racehorse Project.

“What we’ve seen is that racing people love eventing when they take the time to go watch the sport. They get to see horses galloping on cross country, which is something they can get excited about.”

There will be a slew of Thoroughbred-centric activities scheduled throughout the weekend of September 14 to 17 to captivate both the racing world and local community. With more than 40 Thoroughbred Makeover trainers based in Pennsylvania, a demonstration featuring multiple horses heading to the Makeover will take place on Sunday during the horse trials.

“We hope this will be a real coming together of the racing world with eventing so we can have a positive impact that will support the sport in the long run,” Pittman said.

“The goal is to bring the mid-Atlantic racing community out to enjoy everything Plantation Field has to offer. Maybe we’ll even get some racing people buying event horses.”

The event will showcase horses who will be available for sale at the Makeover. “That way people can see horses they like at Plantation Field and then go on to the Makeover to shop,” Pittman said.

“There will be a number of really nice horses ready to start second careers, and we are excited to show them off at Plantation Field.”

In addition to horses aiming for the Thoroughbred Makeover, the demonstration will also feature several celebrity Thoroughbreds, including Makeover graduates from prior years. Fan favorite Icabad Crane, who was named America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred at the 2014 Makeover, will make a special appearance with Phillip Dutton.

“Icabad is a perfect example of what Thoroughbreds can do in second careers if given the chance. He raced in the Preakness Stakes in 2008 and won over half a million dollars as a racehorse. Then he retired from the track and started competing in eventing, and he won the CIC* at Plantation Field in 2015,” Dutton said.

“We are continually grateful to Icabad’s owners, Graham and Anita Motion, for giving him that opportunity. Our hope is that when people see Icabad at Plantation Field they might be inspired to give a Thoroughbred a second career, whether as a rider or an owner.”

www.plantationfieldht.com