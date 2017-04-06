Aintree’s Grand National a true test of equine stamina

Britain’s Grand National Steeplechase at Aintree is one of the most exciting races in the calendar for jockeys, trainers, owners and supporters alike.

Part of the race’s enduring appeal is the fact it represents the pinnacle of challenge in horse racing, because of the the difficulty of the course – nearly 7km long and with 30 fences.

As a result, entering the race is not to be taken lightly, with some of the finest competitors struggling to cope with the demands of the circuit in the past.

Several leading contenders for this year’s crown have already been pulled from the race, led by Minella Rocco and Don Poli due to concerns over their health.

Their withdrawal has moved Vieux Lion Rouge as the favourite for the race, with the bay gelding backed in the latest Grand National betting odds at 10/1 to triumph at Aintree.

The length of the race and speed at which it is run can put the horse under immense strain. Therefore, it is crucial that trainer and owner are both in agreement that it is in the best interests of the horse to compete, despite the prestige of the occasion.

Because of the close proximity between the race and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, owners and trainers have to make a decision on where to start, with little time for recuperation should they opt to participate in the first festival.

As a result, the general consensus is to leave a gap of around a year between the two races, with time spent getting into form on the lower courses through the winter.

Occasionally it has been deemed that the horse can compete in both – although the recent example of Synchronised may put owners off the decision for a long while.

The bay gelding triumphed at the Cheltenham Gold Cup with an outstanding run and was thrust forward for the meet at Aintree to join a select group of horse to have won both races.

However, disaster occurred when he fell at Becher’s Brook and unseated jockey AP McCoy. The horse continued riderless around the track before falling again at the 11th, suffering a double leg fracture.

Although training can help familiarise horses to the daunting jumps at Aintree, going out on race day can throw a lot of different circumstances in the way.

But improvements and safety measures have been made to the race over the years, and suggestions have been made to lower some of the more intimidating fences, including Becher’s Brook and The Chair.

However, in the past, prestigious trainers, led by four-time winner Ginger McCain have argued that lowering them could have the adverse effect on the horse’s health as it would encourage a faster pace around the track.

It’s a difficult situation and one in which the horse’s health must be paramount. Although it’s an exciting and challenging race, it can be a stressful time for all parties concerned, therefore a sensible decision must always be made before the meet.

