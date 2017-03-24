Man o’ War celebrated: Kentucky pays homage to a legend

One of the most famous racehorses of the last century is being showcased in Kentucky this month, with a new exhibit on Man o’ War launching on the 100th anniversary of the great thoroughbred’s birthday.

“Man o’ War: The Legacy” launches on March 29 at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Several important items from Man o’ War’s career will be on show at the exhibition, including the saddle he wore for his match race with Sir Barton, the first ever Triple Crown winner. The saddle and many other items in the show have been loaned by collector Ken Grayson.

“That saddle represents the Holy Grail of Man o’ War collectibles,” Grayson told Blood Horse magazine.

Other items include an admission ticket to the match race, as well as the official program from the famous 1938 match race between Man o’ War’s son War Admiral, and the legendary Seabiscuit.

The interactive exhibit will include information about Man o’ War’s life, his racing career and his ties to the Kentucky Derby.

Man ‘o War, who was born near Lexington, won 20 of his 21 races.

The Derby Museum is located in the Kentucky Horse Park, which is planning a year-long celebration of Man o’ War, with “Man o’ War: The Mostest Horse that Ever Was” at the International Museum of the Horse.

The Derby Museum’s Man o’ War exhibit is featured in the Matt Winn Gallery through to the end of the year. The museum’s walking tours, which depart every 30 minutes, will include additional information about Man o’ War and his offspring’s Kentucky Derby accomplishments.