Sad loss of 2015 Grand National winner Many Clouds

Jubilation was followed by shock at Saturday’s Cheltenham meeting after Cotswold Chase winner Many Clouds, the victor of the 2015 Grand National at Aintree, collapsed and died after the race.

Many Clouds would have turned 10 on April 21.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Many Clouds died as a result of a “severe pulmonary haemorrhage”. The vets who carried out the post-mortem also concluded there were no underlying health issues and no connection with incidents where he was unsteady on his feet after previous races.

Exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage (EIPH), is seen most commonly in racehorses. Investigations using bronchoalveolar lavage indicate that lung bleeding occurs in almost all horses in racing or training.

EIPH arises in healthy exercising horses due to high pulmonary capillary pressures and very negative alveolar pressures that build up across the thin blood–gas barrier in the lungs. This barrier ruptures, allowing blood to invade the lungs.

The son of Cloudings (by Sadler’s Wells), owned by Trevor Hemmings and trained by Oliver Sherwood, was one of the public’s equine favourites. Bred in Ireland by Aiden Aherne, Many Clouds was from Bobbing Back, a daughter of the Roberto stallion Bob Back. Many Clouds was from the renowned No.22 damline.

Sherwood described the Hennessy and Grand National winner as a “horse of a lifetime”.

“I always said he’d die for you, and he has today, doing what he loved most. He wanted to win that race, by God he wanted to win it – he was beat at the last and he fought the last 50 yards to get up and win. I’ve trained for 32 years now and horses like that don’t come along very often,” Sherwood said.