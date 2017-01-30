Running Wild: New wild horse movie a story of healing

A new movie with wild horses and equine therapy at its heart is to hit theaters from February 10, with Sharon Stone playimg the bad egg.

Running Wild , which won the Equus Film Festival People’s Choice Full Length Winnie Award, tells the story of a young widow trying to save her ranch following her husband’s death.

Stella Davis (Dorian Brown), a California ranch socialite, learns that her massive Double Diamond Ranch is in financial ruin. Her husband had secretly mortgaged the farm to keep them afloat and she has ninety days until the creditors come calling.

After stumbling upon her great-grandmother’s diaries, Stella finds inspiration in the tales of the dramatic obstacles her ancestors endured when first securing the land many years ago. She has to abandon her days of leisure and actually get her hands dirty. Her ranch manager, Brannon Bratt (Jason Lewis), is there to educate her on the day to day of the Double Diamond Estate.

While on an exploration through the property, Stella discovers a herd of sickly wild horses that have broken through a fence and are grazing on her land. Bratt explains that it is a federal crime to feed or water the animals; Stella should get them to go out the way they came. She refuses to accept this. She can’t bear the thought of their continued suffering, so she breaks the law and brings them food and water.

In order to keep the horses on her property, she makes a deal with the prison system to use her ranch as a Prison Rehabilitation Equine Program. This state-funded program also supplies some floating cash for her to “keep the lights on” while she figures out how to pay the creditors back.

All goes well until an animal right’s extremist comes to town. Billionaire Meredith Parrish (Sharon Stone) shows up and threatens to shut Stella and her program down.

Running Wild also stars Tommy Flanagan (FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Gladiator) and Tom Williamson (Freeform’s The Fosters, All Cheerleaders Die). The film is directed by Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard).

The movie will be in theaters and on demand from February 10.