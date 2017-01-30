Researchers focus on Eventing’s rotational falls in push to improve fence safety

The lack of available information on rotational falls in Eventing has been exposed as researchers press on with a two-year study into collapsible fences.

The first year of the study, led by the University of Kentucky’s Dr Suzanne Weaver Smith, is drawing to a close.

Smith and her team dedicated the year to collecting and analyzing data currently available on rotational falls in order to learn more about them.

The researchers want to examine all the factors that can influence a rotational fall.

This led the team to its first hurdle – a lack of data because of the rarity of rotational falls.

It was found that 1 in 536 starters at an FEI event had a rotational fall in 2015. That translated to 1 in 16,080 jump approaches, assuming 30 jumps per start.

Smith, who recently updated the US Eventing Association Board of Governors, told members: “There really is very little information that is available.

“The challenge for us is that we have to work very hard to find the information that is available and relevant for us to use.”

The researchers’ first step in putting together the pieces of a rotational fall included getting a better understanding of the size and shape (mass and inertia) of a horse and rider, and how each of those affected the outcome of a fall.

“How forward motion turns into rotational motion is because of the size and shape of what is overturning,” Smith explained. “We can’t control that, but we need to know it better, so we looked in the literature.”

She said there were only four existing scientific papers that referenced relevant equine mass, and of those only seven horses were examined. This did not provide enough insight on horse mass and inertia – and none on rider mass and inertia – so the team spearheaded a citizen survey to get more of this information from owners and riders of Eventing horses.

The team will use these measurements of horses for computer modeling and simulation during the second year of the study.

Their current model considers the horse inertia as three segments: head, neck and trunk (which includes everything else). These are combined with rider mass and size in their simulation.

“We will pull the data together to get a more complete understanding of the statistical distributions of horse and rider size and shape for use in the computer models,” Smith said.

“The trunk segment is the most important influence in this rotational fall, but the neck, head and rider aren’t insignificant.”

So far the team has received 74 survey responses but are still welcoming more, especially from Advanced level horses.

The second key variable the team considered is contact forces. Currently there is no data available measuring contact force during a rotational fall, but analysis of data from a British Eventing fence study in 2008 and 2009 gave Smith and her team good foundation information for their current study. The British data measured non-rotational-fall contact with cross-country fences.

The results highlighted the precarious job of frangible devices.

“For 38 percent of the jump approaches, the horses made contact with the fence,” Smith explained. “Any of these [safety] devices have to work in that environment, where they are going to get hit over and over again, and then they still have to work the way they are supposed to when it’s needed.”

The angle of impact was measured each time a horse made contact with a fence. The majority of the front leg contact angles were overall centered around 45 degrees above horizontal as one might expect. However, when the researchers separated the data further as was done for the first time this year, different data patterns could be seen in different situations.

For example, the contact angles were larger for the back rail of an oxer fence. The results also showed negative angles were recorded when the impact was measured as the horse is coming up in the front. While both are situations with angles that can initiate a rotational fall, different devices were likely to be more effective in one or the other.

Smith noted that the data from this study was consistent with the common theories that have led to the development of current safety devices and rules in Eventing, and it gave the team information to get a better picture of the physics of a rotational fall.

The team has also analyzed a handful of existing videos of rotational falls that had the right perspective for analysis. This allowed them to record the duration and rate of the angular rotation. They will also measure the relative angles for each segment of the horse and rider: trunk, neck, head and rider. These video analyses will also be used to validate simulations created in the second year of the study.

The team intends to move forward with simulations to explore a wide range of scenarios without necessarily having all the information for each individual simulation.

This will give Smith and her team information on hundreds of different incidents and outcomes of fence contacts.

Smith’s study aims to builds on the understanding gained during her work studying frangible devices in 2009-2011. The previous work by Smith and her university team resulted in new understanding of available devices and development of new concepts.

The overarching goal of the current study is to fill in the missing pieces that make up the picture of a rotational fall. As Smith observes: “What is happening at the point of contact between the horse and the fence is a big unknown. That’s what really has to be understood better in order to have recommendations and requirements enabling new designs of frangible fences.”

Overall, she says the study is on track, with the goal of understanding, “how fast, how far and in what directions frangible and deformable fences need to react in order to help mitigate the rare bad situations that initiate rotational falls.”

Analysis and conclusions from the study are not expected to be available until after Smith and her team conclude the study next year.

She is joined in the research by Mechanical Engineering graduate student Gregorio Robles Vega, Mechanical Engineering undergraduate senior Lange Ledbetter, and Shannon Wood, an equestrian and engineering physics student at Murray State University.

This study would not be possible without the contributions of donors and the fundraising efforts of the US Eventing Association Foundation.

Material sourced from the US Eventing Association.