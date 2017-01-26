Blood analysis reveals ability of trained endurance horses to recover from exercise

A group of endurance horses took a 2.5-kilometer gallop along a forest trail comfortably in their stride, the results of a South Korean study suggest.

Researchers Ok-Deuk Kang and Yong-Soo Park set out to analyze the heart rate, blood lactate concentration, packed cell volume and hemoglobin response of endurance horses to exercise.

They used 20 healthy Jeju crossbreed mares, aged 3–9 and weighing around 312 kilograms each for the study, the findings of which have been reported in the Journal of Animal Science and Technology.

Jeju horses are a breed native to Korea’s Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

All the horses were being trained for endurance.

The horses were galloped along a 2.5km natural forest trail at a speed of about 8.3 metres per second. They were divided into three groups − 3–4 years of age, 6–7 years of age, and 8–9 years of age.

The various measurements, or samples for analysis, were taken before the gallop, immediately after it, as well as 15 minutes and 30 minutes following completion.

Heart rates and blood lactate concentration in all groups peaked immediately following exercise and decreased significantly in the 15 minutes following exercise.

Packed cell volume – the percentage of red blood cells circulating in the blood – in the two oldest groups were significantly decreased 15 minutes after exercise compared to immediately after completion of the run.

Hemoglobin in the two older groups also significantly decreased 15 minutes after completion when compared to levels immediately after exercise.

Heart rate, blood lactate concentration, packed cell volume and hemoglobin levels immediately after exercise showed no difference in the comparison of horses from different age groups, with the exception of the oldest group in terms of heart rate.

There was no difference among the tested groups in terms of heart rate, lactate concentration in the blood, and hemoglobin levels, with the exception of packed cell volume in the youngest group.

Thirty minutes following the high-speed run, lactate concentrations and packed cell volume had recovered to the levels recorded before exercise, but heart rate and hemoglobin levels had not had sufficient time to return to the pre-exercise levels.

The researchers said that, overall, physiologic and hematological responses of the horses during recovery time − pointing to their recuperative power − were not significantly different among the three age groups following the 2.5km challenge.

The results suggested it was not necessary to make a big difference in exercise intensity and rest times in the case of horses in the 3–9 age bracket, they said.

Kang is with the Department of Hippotherapy Welfare at SungDuk C. University. Park is with the Department of Horse Industry at the Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Effect of age on heart rate, blood lactate concentration, packed cell volume and hemoglobin to exercise in Jeju crossbreed horses

Ok-Deuk Kang and Yong-Soo Park

Journal of Animal Science and Technology 2017 59:2 DOI: 10.1186/s40781-017-0126-8

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.