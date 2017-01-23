Horse accidents in Australia claim more lives than its venomous creepy crawlies, figures show

Australia has long had a reputation as a hotspot for all things venomous, but it transpires the country’s deaths from bites and stings can’t match the number of people killed in horse-related accidents.

Analysis of 13 years of data from the year 2000 reveals that 64 people in Australia were killed by a venomous sting or bite, with over half of these (34) caused by an allergic reaction to an insect bite, resulting in anaphylactic shock. Of these, 27 deaths were the result of a bee or wasp sting, with only one case of a beekeeper being killed.

By comparison, since 2000, 74 people have died from being thrown or trampled by a horse. Twenty-six people have died from shark attacks and 23 from encounters with dogs. Crocodiles were responsible for 19 deaths.

The figures reveal that of all Australia’s venomous creatures, it is bees and other insects – not snakes, spiders, or jellyfish – that pose the biggest public health threat.

However, snakes were assessed as the country’s deadliest venomous creature. Snake bites caused 27 deaths. Importantly, their bites caused nearly twice as many deaths per hospital admission than other venomous creatures.

The findings of the research, carried out at the University of Melbourne, have been published in the Royal Australian College of Physicians’ Internal Medicine Journal.

The findings reveal that the hotspots for encounters with venomous creatures are not in the wilderness, but in towns and cities.

Including fatalities, venomous stings and bites resulted in almost 42,000 hospitalisations over the study period. Bees and wasps were responsible for just over one-third (33%) of hospital admissions, followed by spider bites (30%) and snake bites (15%).

The researchers gave the following breakdown of deaths over the 13-year period. Bees and wasps killed 27 people, including a beekeeper. The same number were killed by snakes, including a snake catcher. Tick bites caused three deaths and ant bites another two. Box jellyfish killed three people. There were two unknown insects. No spider bite fatalities were registered.

Public health expert at the Australian Venom Unit at the University of Melbourne, Dr Ronelle Welton, who led the study, said she was surprised to find so many deaths and hospitalisations up and down the populated coastal areas of Australia.

“More than half of deaths happened at home, and almost two-thirds – 64% – occurred, not in the isolated areas we might expect, but rather, in major cities and inner-regional areas where healthcare is readily accessible.”

Researchers believe one of the reasons that anaphylaxis from insect bites and stings has proven deadly may be because people are complacent in seeking medical attention and anaphylaxis can kill quickly.

While three-quarters of snakebite fatalities at least made it to hospital, only 44 per cent of people who died from an allergic reaction to an insect sting got to hospital.

“Perhaps it’s because bees are so innocuous that most people don’t really fear them in the same way they fear snakes,” Welton says. “Without having a previous history of allergy, you might get bitten and although nothing happens the first time, you’ve still developed an allergic sensitivity.

“We need to understand why people are dying from bee sting anaphylaxis at home.”

Professor Daniel Hoyer, who heads the University of Melbourne’s Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, says it could be lack of access to adrenaline auto-injectors used to treat anaphylactic shock, also known as Epipens.

“The number one surprise in this research is there are so many bites from insects,” Hoyer said. “The majority of serious envenoming incidents involved anaphylactic shock. I suspect the incidence of allergy is enormous in this country.”

Western Australia and South Australia were hot spots for stings and bites, and there were no deaths recorded in Tasmania over the decade. Bites and stings were much more likely to occur between April to October.

Welton believes national guidelines in Australia for the prevention and treatment of venonmous bites and strings are inadequate because little is known about the health burden of venomous creatures.

“From a public health perspective, we can’t make informed decisions until we have a much clearer picture about what’s going on,” she says.

“For example, in South Australia, there are a lot more stings and anaphylaxis from bees. In Queensland there are more snake bites. In Tasmania, their biggest issue is jumper ant anaphylaxis. So the clinical management needs to vary for each state and territory.”

Given there are 140 species of land snakes in Australia, snake bite fatalities are very rare, at 27 for the study period. To put that in perspective, 100,000 people die from snake bites globally each year.

Welton said while it was natural to be frightened of snakes, the reality is a person is more likely to die from an encounter with a horse or dog.