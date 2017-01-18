Just briefly: Happenings in the horse world

Dutton duo sweep top US awards

Eventer Phillip Dutton has been awarded the Robert P. Strub Trophy as the 2016 USEF Equestrian of the Year and his mount, the HnD Group’s Mighty Nice, was named 2016 USEF International Horse of the Year.

Dutton began 2016 by receiving the prestigious Whitney Stone Cup from the USET Foundation. His competition season began with a win in the CIC3* with Fernhill Fugitive at the Red Hills International Horse Trials. Dutton then placed fourth and fifth in the Rolex Kentucky CCI4* Three-Day Event with Mighty Nice and Fernhill Cubalawn, respectively. He partnered with Fernhill Fugitive again to win Team Gold in the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at the Land Rover Great Meadow International. With Mighty Nice, Dutton was a member of the US Eventing Team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he won an Individual bronze medal.

Mighty Nice, known as “Happy,” was previously owned by the late Bruce Duchossois. After he died, a group of Duchossois’ friends came together to support Happy and formed the HnD Group, named after his HnD Farm. The 2004 Irish Sport Horse Gelding is by Ard Ohio and out of Sarazen.

Vet gloves to be binned

Veterinarians will no longer be permitted to use powdered gloves from today, following a ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA Ban applies to all powdered patient examination gloves, powdered surgeon’s gloves and absorbable powder for lubricating a surgeon’s glove. The ban will impact both veterinary medicine and human medicine, according to FDA officials. All powdered surgeon’s gloves, powdered patient examination gloves and absorbable powder for lubricating a surgeon’s gloves must be removed from the market by today.

“The risk of illness or injury posed by powdered gloves is unreasonable and substantial,” the FDA said when it issued the ban. The agency cited potential consequences including inflammation, granulomas and respiratory allergic reactions.

USEF becomes US Equestrian in rebrand

The United States Equestrian Federation has rebranded and launched a new fan membership plan and additional benefits for existing members.

The organisation now becomes US Equestrian and its new logo removes the shield element, and, according to USE, “better aligns the brand with other successful national governing bodies”.

Incoming President Murray Kessler announced the rebranding at the Annual Meeting in Lexington, Kentucky last week. The USEF website is now USequestrian.org, and has been re-engineered into a user-focused and mobile-friendly site.

In concert with the rebrand, US Equestrian has launched the Joy of Horse Sports ad campaign. Imagery in print, digital, and video showcases the bond between horse and rider that is very much unique to equestrian sport.

British breeders and leaders rewarded

Desi Dillingham MBE has received the Meritoire Liftetime Achievement Award from the British Horse Foundation.

Dillingham was honored at the British Breeders Dinner and Awards Ceremony in London at the weekend, when Britain’s home bred horses were recognised for their achievements in 2016.

Compered by Mike Tucker, the event kicked off with guest speaker Henry Bullen, Managing Director at Peden Bloodstock.

Winners included Barbara Heaton Smith who was presented with two certificates for CAWrus Boy, eventing foal and CAWrus Girl, eventing 2 year old as were joint breeders Mrs R B Skepper and Mrs P G Marson for Heritage Vadel, endurance yearling and Heritage Arrakis, eventing 3 year old.

Certificates of Merit were also awarded for the highest scorers in each age group at the Futurity Eventing Championships held at Osberton.

In the Futurity age awards, Sarah Oppenheimer picked up the foal award for breeding Headmore Valentina, a potential dressage prospect. Jane Townshend collected the yearling award for Classictop Up & At It, an eventing prospect. The two-year old award went to showjumping prospect Balou for Pleasure bred jointly by Lisa Maynard and Chris Jackson with the three year old award going to prospective showjumper Millfield Counterfeit, bred by Sue Jagger.

The Young Horse Awards for the three disciplines saw a range of breeders step forward to collect their awards. Amongst the winners was Judith Davis, who bred both Hawtins san Floriana (4 year old) and Hawtins Barolo (5 year old), winners of the dressage awards with F J Veyron, bred by Fiona James taking the 6 year old dressage award.

The Billy Stud collected the seven year-old British Eventing Young Horse Breeders Medallion for Billy Walk On – and the 6 year-old showjumping award for Billy Penny. Andrew Doswell and Kevin Cooper collected the 5 year old showjumping award for Kesera 22, with Sarah Williams collecting the 7 year old award with Sirocco VII.

The British Equestrian Federation Award to the Highest Placed British Bred Horse in Team GB at the Rio2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games went to the event horse Don Geniro, bred by Pam Dews and owned jointly with Pip Higgins.

The Horse & Hound Outstanding Mare Award went to State Premium World’s Finest, owned by Judith Davis of Hawtins Stud, who was thrilled to be the recipient of this prestigious award for one of the stud’s foundation mares, who has created a lasting dynasty through her daughters and their offspring.

Haddon Training continues to support the often ‘unsung’ heroes of the equestrian industry by its sponsorship of the Haddon Training British Grooms Awards; Janet Willis was the recipient of the British Grooms Award that was open to all grooms in the equestrian industry; with Georgie Thomas being awarded the runner-up prize, both from the world of eventing.

The British Equestrian Grooms Award was open to any groom who supported any British Equestrian Team athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games with the award going to Mark Beever, groom to Nick Skelton who rode Big Star to win individual showjumping gold.

The Yard Manager Award was presented to Marcelle Tattersall, mother and lynchpin to GB Olympic event rider Gemma Tattersall, with the Apprentice Award going to Elizabeth Killick, who is based with dressage rider Matt Hicks.