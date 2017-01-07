Craft project: Be a knit-wit and help out horses in need

Keen knitters and crochet converts are answering the call to help raise funds for sick and injured working horses, donkeys and other animals.

International animal charity Spana is holding its “Big Knit for Vet Kit” fundraising campaign and is asking knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse or crochet Clarence the camel and get sponsored while they stitch.

Joining the other animals, a brand new pattern – Emma the elephant – is being launched this year and is available to order.

The Spana patterns were designed by Val Pierce of Crossed Needles. Her designs have been featured in many popular knitting magazines.

The “Big Knit for Vet Kit” campaign is supported by actress and animal lover Pam Ferris, who won the celebrity edition of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Ferris is best known for playing Ma Larkin in The Darling Buds of May, Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and most recently as Sister Evangelina in Call the Midwife.

“Knitting for Spana means you can enjoy being creative while raising much-needed funds to help sick and injured working animals in developing countries throughout the world,” Ferris said.

“Whether you’re an experienced knitter or a complete novice, I’d encourage everyone to pick up their needles and have a go at making one of these adorable animals.”

The funds raised from sponsorship and donations will help Spana provide more free veterinary treatment to working animals in developing countries across the world.

The free Big Knit for Vet Kit patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 020 7831 3999.