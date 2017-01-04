Donkey work pays off for Spana, with two animal welfare awards

The Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad – known as Spana – has been named “Best Animal Welfare Charity” (for Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at the 2016 Animal Health Awards.

In the annual awards, run by GHP (Global Health & Pharma), Spana Ethiopia has also been recognised for its work, picking up the “Best in Prevention of Cruelty to Working Animals” award.

The awards aim to acknowledge and reward organisations that have gone beyond their duty of care to improve the welfare, care and health of animals.

In the past year, Spana was among four international charities to band together to promote global welfare standards adopted this year by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

It also produced a free Holiday Hooves publication for vacationers to learn about how to choose healthy-looking horses, donkeys and mules for rides and treks, as well as information about what to do when encountering any animal welfare concerns on holiday.

Spana also launched the inaugural International Working Animal Day on June 15 to draw attention to the 200 million working horses, donkeys and camels around the world who are relied upon by a billion of the world’s poorest people for their livelihoods.

“It’s a real honour for Spana to receive these international awards. Around the world, our dedicated teams work tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of working animals,” said Jeremy Hulme, Chief Executive of Spana.

“They are driven by a passion for animal welfare and a strong commitment to ensuring that working animals can lead a life free from suffering. It’s wonderful that this work has been recognised and it gives me great pride.”