Tis the season to give treats: But what’s tasty and what’s toxic for your horse?

Horses love treats, but before you share too much with your equine friend, be aware of what is safe and what is not.

Most folks know that rhubarb is dangerous for many animals, but did you know, for example, that avocados and the trees they grow on are also toxic to horses?

There are plenty of other common food that can also be toxic to horses, such as tomatoes, spinach, and cauliflower.

But did you know that like dogs, horses are also sensitive to chocolate? This is because of the chemical theobromine.

Here’s a handy infographic to help you make the right treat choice for your horse.

Infographic by the team at Ride-away