Features Latest 

In case you missed it: The top 10 horse articles of 2016

Horsetalk.co.nz 161 Views 0 Comment

Another year is drawing to a close – what will 2017 hold? To wrap up the year, we’re sharing the 10 most read articles published on Horsetalk.co.nz in 2016, as well as the perennial favorites of our readers.

Without further ado, here are 2016’s most-read articles.

The memorial mosiac for Olivia Inglis created using images from riders around the world.
The memorial mosiac for Olivia Inglis created using images from riders around the world.

#RideForOlivia goes viral as eventer’s horse succumbs to injuries

Social media campaign for tribute image of Olivia Inglis and Coriolanus.

Why working on the forehand can be a horse killer

Subchondral sclerosis evolves from tiny micro-cracks, leading to arthritis.

12-year-old barrel racer dies in rodeo accident

Kalee Chandler dies after being crushed by her horse.

“Shanking” of arabian show horses in US Equestrian Federation spotlight

Hearing follows protest over shanking and threatening use of whip.

Staff at the Horse Rescue Fund were shocked to find an extra hoof when they cut away Trooper's matted feathers. Photo: The Horse Rescue Fund
Staff at the Horse Rescue Fund were shocked to find an extra hoof when they cut away Trooper’s matted feathers. Photo: The Horse Rescue Fund

Rescue horse Trooper lives with a very rare condition – five feet

Cob’s polydactylism is managed under the care of a British charity.

Horse riders have the “right stuff”, German study suggests

Riding is found to build strong character traits.

Being ogled by Google too much for a horse

Street View car appears to spook horse in Finland, unseating rider.

Professional barrel racer Lara Dewees has died at the age of 27.
Professional barrel racer Lara Dewees has died at the age of 27.

Freak accident claims life of pro barrel racer at US rodeo

Lara Dewees, 27, succumbs to injuries sustained in fall at a Mississippi rodeo.

Philippa Humphreys in action on Rich N Famous.
Philippa Humphreys in action on Rich N Famous. © Philippa Richards Humphreys / Brant Gamma Photos

Rotational fall claims life of British eventer on US cross-country

Philippa Humphreys suffers fatal injuries in 3* cross-country fall.

Dozens of 1300-year-old horse bits found in Russian archaeological dig

Impressive array of equine hardware found in what is known as the Tsimlyansk Square.

The spine carried low between the shoulder blades.

And here is our overall top 10 for the year, which includes some perennial reader favourites.

  1. Normal signs of behaviour before and including foaling in mares
  2. How to help your horse kiss “Kissing Spine” goodbye
  3. Building a horse-riding arena: Thinking outside the rectangle
  4. #RideForOlivia goes viral as eventer’s horse succumbs to injuries
  5. Laminitis and founder
  6. Graze Anatomy: Handling horses on a small acreage
  7. Are North America’s wild horses native?
  8. “Am I too fat to ride a horse?”
  9. Why working on the forehand can be a horse killer
  10. Horse manure: An easy guide to composting

Honorable mentions

Also trending throughout the year:

  1. Horses – the forgotten victims of bullfighting
  2. The heavy toll of emotional stress on horses described by researchers
  3. Horses turn to humans for problem-solving, study shows
  4. Why we don’t use side reins on horses
  5. Acid test: Scientists review what we know about stomach ulcers in horses
  6. Why you should set your horse free over winter
  7. Feeding magnesium to horses
  8. Long-lasting benefits of gel injected into arthritic horse joints described in study
  9. What are you feeding your horse? An A-Z guide
  10. Death by deworming? Many horse owners still getting it wrong

You May Also Like

Playing it safe on our roads

Neil Clarkson 0
The Chief Joseph Ride, 2016

In the footsteps of history: Chief Joseph’s incredible ride revisited

Horsetalk.co.nz 0
When encountering the unexpected on a ride, your first strategy is simply to stop and look at the animal or object. Try to remain relaxed - something your horse will sense - and speak reassuringly to your mount. Rub his neck.

Attack of the killer chickens – how to keep your horse calm to carry on

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Send this to friend