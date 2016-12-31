In case you missed it: The top 10 horse articles of 2016

Another year is drawing to a close – what will 2017 hold? To wrap up the year, we’re sharing the 10 most read articles published on Horsetalk.co.nz in 2016, as well as the perennial favorites of our readers.

Without further ado, here are 2016’s most-read articles.

#RideForOlivia goes viral as eventer’s horse succumbs to injuries

Social media campaign for tribute image of Olivia Inglis and Coriolanus.

Why working on the forehand can be a horse killer

Subchondral sclerosis evolves from tiny micro-cracks, leading to arthritis.

12-year-old barrel racer dies in rodeo accident

Kalee Chandler dies after being crushed by her horse.

“Shanking” of arabian show horses in US Equestrian Federation spotlight

Hearing follows protest over shanking and threatening use of whip.

Rescue horse Trooper lives with a very rare condition – five feet

Cob’s polydactylism is managed under the care of a British charity.

Horse riders have the “right stuff”, German study suggests

Riding is found to build strong character traits.

Being ogled by Google too much for a horse

Street View car appears to spook horse in Finland, unseating rider.

Freak accident claims life of pro barrel racer at US rodeo

Lara Dewees, 27, succumbs to injuries sustained in fall at a Mississippi rodeo.

Rotational fall claims life of British eventer on US cross-country

Philippa Humphreys suffers fatal injuries in 3* cross-country fall.

Dozens of 1300-year-old horse bits found in Russian archaeological dig

Impressive array of equine hardware found in what is known as the Tsimlyansk Square.

And here is our overall top 10 for the year, which includes some perennial reader favourites.

Honorable mentions

Also trending throughout the year: