Slew’s saviour, orthopedic surgeon George Bagby, dies at 93

The surgeon who invented the “Seattle Slew Basket” that helped the Triple crown winning racehorse has died at the age of 93.

Dr George Bagby MD, died on December 12. His invention, also known as the “Bagby Bone Basket”, was implanted into Seattle Slew’s neck after the horse was diagnosed with Wobbler syndrome in 2000.

The orthopedic surgeon from Spokane, Washington, pioneered the surgery along with equine surgeons Dr Pamela (Wagner) vonMatthiessen and Dr Barrie Grant in the late 1970s at Washington State University. The technique was later converted for use in humans, with Bagby working with Dr Stephen Kuslich of the Mayo Clinic and convert the technique for human use in lower back surgery. Today the BAK implant is commonly used in surgery on people with degenerative discs and spines.

The surgery involved screwing a threaded titanium implant that has many small holes in the walls into Seattle Slew’s spine. Contained within the basket is bone graft that is harvested from the patient during the drilling and tapping process. When surgically implanted between two vertebrae, the bone begins to grow through the walls of the basket to eventually form dense bone, healthy bone that prevents excessive movement of the cervical vertebra that puts pressure on the spinal cord.

Seattle Slew was able to breed 60 mares the following season.

The horse’s connections said: “Dr Bagby’s invention not only saved Slew’s life, it improved the quality of his life. Seattle Slew lived for two more years after his initial surgery, showing us his tremendous strength and spirit to overcome obstacles. For that and the extra time we were given with Slew, we will always owe Dr. Bagby our gratitude.”

Of the surgery on Seattle Slew, Bagby said in 2011: “Basically, I was taking a surgery done in humans—the Cloward procedure for fusions (arthrodesis) and adapting it for horses. Using instrumentation that I had utilized on my patients, I drilled a hole between two vertebrae and then filled it with the bone dowel. We had some great initial success and the WSU veterinary staff has gone on to perfect my techniques. A number of the horses that would have otherwise been killed have gone on to great success in the racing arena.”

Bagby, who had been declared legally blind at the age of 15, served as a surgeon in Korea. He also invented Wire Rod Triangulation as a more cost-effective way for surgeons to fix fractures, and the Bagby Self Compression plate for treating long bone fractures. He also worked in developing nations, and his Bagby Family Endowment Fund provided funding for the Nalta Hospital in Bangladesh.