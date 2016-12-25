Pets provide valuable support to those with mental health problems, study suggests

Pets play a valuable role in their owners’ recovery from mental health issues, but are never considered nor incorporated in individual mental health care plans, researchers report.

The British study team reached the conclusion following interviews in England with 54 people, each of whom had been diagnosed with a long-term mental health problem. Twenty-five of them identified a pet in their social network.

The researchers from the University of Manchester and University of Southampton, writing in BMC Psychiatry, noted that, in the context of mental health recovery, there was limited understanding of the potential value and contribution of pet ownership to personal support networks for self-management

Helen Brooks, Kelly Rushton, Sandra Walker, Karina Lovell and Anne Rogers set out to explore the role of pets in the personal networks of people with long-term mental health issues.

In the interviews, the people were encouraged to talk about the relationship, value, utility and meaning of pets in the context of the provision of social support and management provided by other network members. Interviews were recorded, then transcribed before being analysed.

The majority of pets were placed in the central, most valued circle of support, the researchers found.

“Pets were implicated in relational work through the provision of secure and intimate relationships not available elsewhere,” they wrote.

Pets helped in managing feelings through distracting their owners from both symptoms and upsetting experiences, and provided a form of encouragement for activity.

“Despite these benefits, pets were unanimously neither considered nor incorporated into individual mental health care plans.”

They continued: “Pet owners talked about the pride associated with having a pet that was seen to be well loved and cared for.

“Given the high levels of unemployment and isolation within the sample, participants had limited other opportunities to develop this form of validation.

“One participant’s love of animals had led her to the local city farm where she volunteered, which impacted on her confidence.

“Often, the physical connection with pets was enhanced through mastery such as teaching an animal tricks. Through these relationships with their pets, participants could present themselves to others in a more positive light.

“Pets often introduced a source of humour into difficult situations and were often the only thing that could lift participants’ spirits.”

Pets were identified as having a role in providing routine for their owners, they observed.

“For some, pets encouraged exercise and for others their pets were the only reason they got out of bed in the morning. Through the rituals of feeding, exercise, grooming and caring for their pet a sense of consistent daily routine became embedded in their lives, which participants felt was vital for their wellbeing.”

Pets contributed, over time, to individuals developing routines that provided emotional and social support.

Discussing their findings, they observed: “On the face of things, it appears that the participants raised similar themes as those with physical health conditions.

“However, in relation to the salience of themes with specific regard to mental health, there were clear differences.

“Participants in this study had more difficult and contentious relationships with others and experienced greater levels of stigma than those included in studies of chronic physical conditions. This increased the perceived importance of their pets, reflecting the added salience of being labelled with a mental health problem as having a greater impact on one’s sense of ‘self’ than physical illnesses, since the surveillance of moral responsibility may be felt more intensely, and levels of isolation and stigma are likely to be greater.”

Pets, the researchers suggested, should be considered a main rather than a marginal source of support in the management of long-term mental health problems.

“This has implications for the planning and delivery of mental health services.”

The pets at the centre of the study were small animals, such as dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and guinea pigs.

Helen Brooks, Kelly Rushton, Sandra Walker, Karina Lovell and Anne Rogers.

BMC Psychiatry, 2016 16:409 DOI: 10.1186/s12888-016-1111-3

http://dx.doi.org/10.1186/s12888-016-1111-3

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.