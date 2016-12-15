Horse wound yielded oxacillin-resistant strain of common bug – case report

A common opportunistic pathogen isolated from a skin lesion on a horse was found to be resistant to an important antibiotic, oxacillin.

Scientists in Germany have reported in the Open Veterinary Journal on the resistant strain of Staphylococcus sciuri.

S. Sciuri colonizes domesticated animals − mostly their skin and mucous membranes − and has also been associated with wound infections in humans.

Oxacillin-resistant strains have emerged, particularly over the last decade, which has increased the medical relevance of the species.

Simone Bergmann and her colleagues said the 10-year-old horse had a lesion on its right front pastern.

The horse had a history of repeated purulent skin infections, most commonly on the bridge of the nose, which poorly healed without treatment within a couple of weeks.

The abscess-like structure that developed on its pastern erupted within two or three days, resulting in a bloody skin lesion about 4 centimetres long and 1 centimetre wide. It began to ooze pus.

The study team described the testing they undertook that identified the oxacillin-resistant strain of S. Sciuri.

Discussing their findings, the study team said S. Sciuri has long been considered as a non-pathogenic bacterium, but in the last decade had been associated with several cases of mastitis in cows, disease in goats, skin problems in dogs, and several outbreaks of a fatal form of skin disease in piglets.

They said the case in the horse initially suggested a permanent colonization of the horse with S. sciuri, although this has not yet been scientifically confirmed in horses.

“The lack of S. sciuri in cultures of nasal swabs in this case may point to the occurrence of a single colonization event or may suggest repeated episodes of temporary colonization.”

The researchers noted previous research suggesting that insects may serve as transmission vectors by perching on open wounds.

“Thus, it is assumed that frequent contact with healthy domestic and farm animals may also contribute to an at least temporary colonization of the skin, and subsequently the wounds, by S. sciuri.

Despite the rare occurrence of S. sciuri in humans, some reports point to its role in causing serious infections in humans such as endocarditis, peritonitis, septic shock, and wound infections.

“Moreover, despite the lack of data regarding S. sciuri colonization of the handler, a recurrent transmission from the handler to the horse cannot be excluded.”

They said the S. sciuri strain isolated from the horse proved sensitive to most of the tested antibiotics, which suggested a low general pathogenicity. Nevertheless, the strain showed resistance against fosfomycin, fusidic acid, teicoplanin and oxacillin.

The researchers were variously affiliated with the Department of Infection Biology, within the Institute of Microbiology at the Technical University of Braunschweig; and the Center for Infection Medicine, which is part of the Institute of Microbiology and Epizootics at the Free University of Berlin.

The case report, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.