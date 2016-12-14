School’s new equestrian academy to enable riders to “reach beyond their potential”

A New Zealand grand prix showjumper has teamed up with a state-integrated school in the first specialised equestrian academy for students in Hawke’s Bay.

Showjumper Amy Roydhouse will head the academy for intermediate and secondary school students (years 7 to 13) at Woodford House, a boarding and day school for girls, in Havelock North.

At Woodford Equestrian, girls will keep their ponies at facilities near the school, providing them with an opportunity to ride every day.

Roydhouse, an NZQA accredited assessor, said the academy would focus on developing respectful, empathetic and confident riders who work well alongside others in all aspects of life.

“Riding is a special partnership between horse and rider,” Roydhouse said.

“Through our personalised programmes, girls will develop skills they can use in their academic studies, cultural pursuits, leadership roles and other sporting commitments.”

Riders will receive programmes catered to their riding goals, professional coaching, health and fitness training and support in competitions and events. They will also attend a series of workshops and seminars.

The first rider to be accepted into the programme is 10-year-old Jessica McCann, who will be taking her five-year-old horse, Monty, to Hawke’s Bay. Together, they won the Pony Breeders of New Zealand ridden saddle hunter sash at the Gisborne A&P Show this year.

When Jessica turned four years old she was gifted a ride on a pony named Hahn. It was a special birthday present from a family friend and it was one she has never forgotten.

Six years on, Jessica is now competing at national shows and loves the thrill of equestrian sport.

She says she feels “very lucky” to be the first student in the academy.

“I am really excited and I love Amy [Roydhouse]. Her personality is really cool and she loves horses, too.”

Jessica, from Gisborne, is looking forward to honing her skills in show jumping, show hunting and dressage as well as making new friends at boarding school.

“Show jumping is my favourite because I like going really fast. I also like naughty ponies that buck and kick. I am excited about meeting new people and all the opportunities.”

Roydhouse said Jessica’s enthusiasm for equestrian and love of horses was infectious.

“Jessica is an up-and-coming rider who we are very proud to support and develop through Woodford Equestrian,” Roydhouse said.

“It will be an exciting and rewarding journey as we turn Jessica’s dreams into reality.”

Woodford Hhouse Deputy Principal and Head of Equestrian Catherine Bentley said the idea for the academy came about a year ago after she watched Roydhouse train her daughter, Niamh Bentley.

“I noticed she was the master of capturing that ‘teachable moment’, the moment where learning was ripe,” Bentley said.

“This usually happens when a student encounters difficulty or is trying a new way of doing things. Amy has the ability to capitalise on this moment, scaffolding the learning so the student not only experiences success but has an understanding of the learning that has taken place. She enables the rider to reach beyond their potential.”

Bentley said it was an exciting development for the school and for the region.

“We are really proud to be the only school in Hawke’s Bay to offer this specialised academy and our girls and their parents are excited about the opportunities that will surface.”

