Long-lasting benefits of gel injected into arthritic horse joints described in study

A watery non-toxic gel called polyacrylamide hydrogel has shown long-lasting benefits after being injected into arthritis-affected joints in horses.

Polyacrylamide hydrogel is widely used in eye operations, drug treatments, food packaging products and water purification. The biocompatible non-toxic gel has been used in plastic and aesthetic surgery for more than a decade in the former Soviet Union.

Preliminary results in animals and humans suggest it has long-lasting benefits in reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis. In a preliminary study involving horses, it showed painkilling benefits for up to two years after being injected into arthritic joints.

University of Copenhagen researcher Lise Christensen and her colleagues, writing in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, noted that the gel was also known for its ability to allow in-growth of host tissue cells in living organisms.

They set out to learn more about the fate of the gel injected into joints and its potential mechanism of action.

The first step was to see if the gel was retained in joints over the duration of purported benefit and, if so, where it was located after injection (either in the joint cavity or tissues).

There were two thrusts to the study.

Ten rabbits with healthy joints each received gel injections in their right knees, with saline used as a control in the left knees of four of the rabbits, and hyaluronic acid gel as a control in the left knee of the other six.

“The rabbits with normal joints were all healthy at injection and remained so during the study with no change in joint movement at any time,” they reported.

Joint fluid was found to be thicker in the knees of the rabbits that received the polyacrylamide hydrogel when compared to their left knees. The inner joint lining also appeared thicker.

Seven horses, aged 5-13, were used for the equine phase of the research. Between them, they had 13 joints with veterinarian-diagnosed osteoarthritis. All the joints had been treated with the gel and monitored for up to two years as part of a large clinical study carried out at three different equine centers.

Microscopic examinations were carried out on the affected leg joints of the seven horses, who had been euthanized during the study period for causes unrelated to the gel treatment. The time since gel treatment ranged from as little as seven days up to two years.

Upon opening the joint cavities, bony projections and/or cartilage defects consistent with osteoarthritis could be seen in only three of the five treated fetlock joints. The gel appeared as a thick, smooth, glistening, yellow substance or, in the coffin joint, as small clear deposits along the inner part of the anterior longitudinal tendon facing the cavity.

No free gel could be seen in the joint fluid with the naked eye.

Under the microscope, within two weeks of treatment, the gel appeared as an inner layer within the synovial lining intermixed with proliferating synovial cells. At one month, the proliferating synovial cells had apparently relocated towards the surface, and at three months a distinct synovial cell lining had formed on top of the integrated gel. The same pattern was found at eight months and at 24 months.

In general, there was no reduction in membrane thickness of the integrated gel, and at higher magnification it could be seen that the gel had materialized itself as a thick integrated zone.

“Integration of the injected gel was evident at day 10 in the rabbit and by day 14 in the horse, with proliferation and invasion of synovial cells into the gel,” they reported.

“By day 90 in rabbit joints and day 30 in horse joints, the gel had formed a sub-synovial layer, which was traversed by thin strands of connective tissue with vessels and covered by a synovial lining facing the joint cavity.” This appearance persisted up to two years following the gel injections.

The study team said that the gel, when injected into the joint, resulted in a stable, long-lasting sub-synovial layer of gel traversed with thin strands of connective tissue.

“Further studies to explore potential effects on synovial inflammation and pain are warranted.”

The study, they said, showed the formation of a novel synovial lining layer after integration of the gel.

The study team noted that pain-killing benefits arising from gel use had been reported in a horse study where one treatment of 2ml injected in fetlock or carpus joints significantly reduced both lameness and joint swelling during the first month following treatment. This effect increased progressively until six months, and then stabilized up until 24 months.

They said further investigations were required to pinpoint the reasons for these effects, which may be due to changes to synovial cell composition or cytokine production, and/or the mechanical properties of the joint membrane.

Christensen was joined in the research by Linus Camitz, Kristin Illigen, Michael Hansen, Raiku Sarvaa and Philip Conaghan.

The research was published in the journal on behalf of the Osteoarthritis Research Society.

