Clip before you clop: New flexible clip-on horseshoes get solid backing
Two Austrian entrepreneurs hope to take horses out of the “Iron Age” in shoeing with the upcoming release of their unique clip-on equine footwear.
The Megasus Horserunners are the brainchild of Louisa and Charly Forstner, who describe their invention as the first clippable runners for horses.
The Forstners say the shoes offer shock-absorbing hoof protection that allows natural hoof movement.
To help get the project launched, the pair ran a successful online crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.com, which set a fundraising target of €100,000. It soared to €169,136 by the time it closed on November 8.
The crowdfunding campaign not only helped to fund commercial production, it signalled the potential demand for the shoes.
The shoes are the result of 20 years of research and development, according to the Forstners.
The testing of prototypes has been successful, with the couple now focused on production, and the first shoes scheduled to be shipped in July 2017.
The shoes can be put on and off by the rider at any time with only a few hand movements. The are made of lightweight plastic material and feature a patent-pending fastening set-up based on what they describe as a kind of high-performance velcro closure system.
The fastening system allows the shoes to be clipped on the hoof-mounted lock tape whenever the rider needs them. Otherwise, the horse goes barefoot. A specially developed protective tape protects the hoof-mounted portion of the system from dirt until the next ride.
Charley Forstner said horses have had to wear immobile iron shoes for more than 2000 years. Now, he was in a position to change that, he said.
“The time is ripe for healthy and comfortable hoof protection for horses.”
“In 1998, I already proved with a wedge test that the hoof moves on the vertical plane 1-2cm, almost 10 times more than horizontally, and without affecting the overlying joint.
“This means that the hoof works jointly and compensates for ground irregularities such as stones and ground waves.
“A rigid fixation of the hoof capsule by a horseshoe is, therefore, very close to plastering it. Horseshoes immobilize ligaments and tendons; hence, it makes the blood flow becomes weaker.”
Megasus Horserunners would change that, he said.
