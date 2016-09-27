Spot the winner: Knabstrupper makes mark in young eventing horse class

A knabstrupper-bred gelding dazzled the judges with his ability at this year’s Future Event Horse (FEH) West Coast Championships.

Three-year-old gelding See Spot Fly, owned by Leslie Asbe, came out on top both in hand and through the jump chute for his age division. The leopard colored gelding with fancy movement is by Colorado Skrodstrup and out of a thoroughbred mare, Djinn Chaser.

A total field of 29 future event horses went through their paces, including 11 three-year-olds, seven 2-year-olds and 11 yearlings, making it the largest FEH West Coast Championship the program has seen in history.

In FEH classes, horses are judged on both their conformation and the quality and correctness of their gaits. Upon entering the arena, their handlers are asked to stand the horses up for inspection to allow the judge to analyze the strengths and weaknesses in their conformation. Then, they are asked to walk a 15-meter triangle, and then trot a 30-meter triangle. Finally, they are asked to stand up one last time for the judge to make their final observations.

While the yearlings and two-year-old Champions are named after their in-hand divisions, the three-year-old overall Champion was determined after completing the in-hand class, combined with the score of their free-jump class in the Priefert jump chute.

Leslie Asbe was beside herself about the win, and was choking back tears of joy as she explained that “my favorite part about today was that not only did he do so incredibly well, but I get to go home with him – it’s just an added bonus that he and I got ribbons.”

Asbe and her team have been practicing for this Championship on the ground and in-hand, and Asbe said See Spot Fly did some jump chute practice a couple weeks ago and then let him rest.

“We don’t try to push him very much, but he’s so talented and so sweet that we’ve been trying to do fun and new things with him. My trainer Nicole taught me how to ride him with nothing but a neck strap, and he’s just been so good. I love this horse. I’m extremely thrilled with him and he’s just an awesome horse,” Asbe said.

The 3-year-old colts and fillies were not pinned until after completing both the in-hand division around the triangle, as well as the performing in the free-jumping division.

The jump chute competition features a grid made of three obstacles. There is a distance of 9’-12’ between a ground pole and the first obstacle (usually a cross rail), 18’-22.5” between the first and second obstacle (usually a vertical), and 19’-25’ between the second and the last obstacle (usually an oxer). The maximum height of the first fence is 2’7”, the second is 2’9” and the last fence may only build to 3’ in front, 3’6” in back and 4’ in width. Each horse is allowed to jump through the chute 4-6 times, gradually building up to maximum height, if feasible for each horse.

After the cumulative scores were added up, See Spot Fly took out the Overall Champion title, with Madison Temkin’s Thoroughbred, MVP Madbum (Papa Clem x Dancing Stripes), the three-year-old filly Champion.

The yearling colt Champion was Dondero, an Oldenburg Stallion owned by Laura D. Jaeger-Seitz. The yearling filly Champion, as well as the Yearling Overall Champion was Hallelujah DF, owned by Cheron Laboissonniere. The Holsteiner was bred by Dragonfire Farm and is by Mighty Magic and out of Columbia BF.

The 2-year-old colt Champion was Michelle Motyl’s Oldenburg stallion Lando (Landkonig x Valentine MS). The filly Champion, who was also the 2-Year-Old Overall Champion was Marta Petrenko’s Oldenburg Lady Elegance (Landkonig x Ultimate Elegance). Both the 2-year-old colt Champion and the 2-year-old filly/overall Champions were bred by Lisa Dunckley.

The Championship was judged by FEH/YEH Committee Advisor, upper level Eventer and Grand Prix show jump rider, and ICP faculty member Robin Walker, accompanied by Olympian and USEA Board of Governors member, Phyllis Dawson.Young horse expert Willy Arts and his team served as handlers and jump chute experts as they guided each three-year-old through the jump chute division.

Reporting: Kate Lokey, US Eventing Association