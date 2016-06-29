Jockey’s use of whips in spotlight at racehorse summit

Whip use in horse racing was among the topics at the seventh Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit on Tuesday at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sue Finley, senior vice president and co-publisher of Thoroughbred Daily News, moderated a panel of retired jockeys including Gunnar Lindberg, now a Canadian racing official, and Hall of Famers Chris McCarron and Ramon Dominguez who discussed regulations involving the use of the riding crop.

“In Canada, we’ve limited the number of strikes and horses aren’t running any slower,” Lindberg said.

“If we want to increase our fan base, we can’t be abusing horses with a whip. We fine riders, even riders coming from out of the country. Once our riders become aware of the regulations, they adhere to the rules.”

McCarron said that the whip was “important for safety and can help you guide a horse around a turn.”.

“It’s a very useful tool and has prevented a lot of accidents and incidents when used properly.”