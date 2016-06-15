﻿Alfalfa in diet failed to reduce stomach ulcers in weanling horses

Alfalfa hay is often promoted as a feed to prevent stomach ulcers in horses, but no such evidence was found in a German study involving young horses undergoing the stress of weaning.

Researchers, writing in the journal BMC Veterinary Research, said feeding alfalfa failed to improve gastric mucosal lesion scores in the weanlings.

Sarah Vondran, Monica Venner and Ingrid Vervuert set out to investigate the effects of feeding two alfalfa preparations with different particle sizes – alfalfa chaff versus alfalfa pellets – on the stomach lining in weanling horses and compare them with grass hay.

Before weaning, the prevalence of gastric mucosa lesions was assessed among the weanlings at 84.3% by gastroscopy. Fourteen days after weaning, it was almost 100%.

Before and after weaning, most of the lesions were found at the greater curvature of the squamous mucosa – the non-glandular lining in the upper stomach – and at the lesser curvature.

However, after weaning, gastric mucosal lesions were significantly more severe at the pylorus – the opening from the lower stomach into the duodenum – in the group fed alfalfa chaff. In the other regions, no differences related to the three different feeding regimes were observed.

“These results were surprising because alfalfa chaff has been suggested to be associated with higher saliva production due to the more intensive chewing involved; increased saliva flow is known to have a buffering effect on the stomach,” the study team wrote.

Higher ulcer scores were observed after feeding alfalfa chaff compared to hay or alfalfa pellets.

“In our study alfalfa pellets with a particle size smaller than 1mm did not induce pyloric lesions,” they reported. “This might be due to the fact that all foals in our study had free access to hay and straw bedding as sources of food. This factor may have masked the negative effects of fine particles in the diet.

“It is possible that the harsh acanthous structure of alfalfa chaff may cause mechanical injury at the pylorus.

“The pyloric region is an area of the stomach with high motility [movement]. We assume that the movement of the alfalfa stems may excoriate the mucosa during passage. This initial injury of the glandular mucosa might leave the pylorus more vulnerable to the insults of short-chain fatty acids, hydrochloric acid, and/or bile salts.

“Pyloric lesions are of particular clinical concern because damage to the pylorus may result in pyloric stenosis [abnormal narrowing] with delayed gastric emptying. However, further studies are required to determine whether feeding the whole alfalfa plant may result in similar findings.”

The trio noted that feeding alfalfa hay to horses was often recommended for its buffering components, such as protein and calcium, to prevent lesions of the stomach lining in horses. However, until now, there has been no information on the the influence of alfalfa particle size on the stomach lining.

The prevalence of gastric ulcers in thoroughbred racehorses is estimated to be greater than 80% in the upper part of the stomach. In weanlings, it ranges between 32% and 94%.

Risk factors for gastric lesions, specifically ulcers in the upper stomach, which lacks an acid-resistant layer, are stable confinement, strenuous exercise, transport stress in adult horses, and the weaning process.

Dietary factors that may affect ulcer development in the upper stomach include buffering substances, the level of starch intake, or the type and daily amount of food.

The study involved 70 warmblood foals – 39 males and 31 females – each of which was allocated to one of the three feed groups. All of their diets also included a ration of oats and a trace-element supplement.

Their mucosal lesion scores were assessed by gastroscopy immediately before weaning, and a fortnight after.

The researchers said none of the foals in the study showed any clinical signs commonly associated with gastric ulcers, such as colic, poor appetite or depression. The average body weight increased in all groups, with no significant difference in weight gain between groups.

The study team said their findings stressed the importance of scoring all gastric regions separately. “In the past, particle size has been neglected in equine nutrition; however, our data seem to show this might be an issue in the occurrence of pyloric lesions.

“It remains unclear whether the mucosa injuries can be observed only in weanlings during the stressful weaning process as a result of impaired mucosal defence or whether the damage can also be induced in adult horses.

“Nevertheless, alfalfa leaves contain a superior protein source and high amounts of calcium and magnesium, providing extra nutritional advantages in growing horses.

“At this time, either traditional grass hay rations or grass hay with alfalfa pellets can be recommended.”

Vondran and Vervuert are affiliated with Institute of Animal Nutrition, Nutrition Diseases and Dietetics, within the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Leipzig; Venner is with the Equine Veterinary Clinic.

Effects of two alfalfa preparations with different particle sizes on the gastric mucosa in weanlings: alfalfa chaff versus alfalfa pellets

Sarah Vondran, Monica Venner and Ingrid Vervuert

BMC Veterinary Research 2016 12:110 DOI: 10.1186/s12917-016-0733-5

The full study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.