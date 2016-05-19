Memories4Millie from eventers as baby’s college fund grows

Nearly $50,000 has been raised for a college fund for six-month-old Millie Humphreys, after her mother, Philippa, was killed in an eventing accident last weekend.

The fund was set up by Joanie Morris on behalf of the US eventing community, which has rallied around the Humphreys family since the accident at the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day Event in Allentown, New Jersey, last Saturday.

“This fund is set up in her honor to ensure that Millie has access to the best education possible. The community and the sport is here for Millie’s family as they deal with this incredible loss,” Morris said.

Memories of Philippa Humphreys are also being gathered using the hashtag #Memories4Millie. Words and images will be collated into a book to be presented to Philippa’s husband, Pete, and Millie.

The creators of the book say it is a way for Millie to learn about how special her mother was. “Whether or not you knew Philippa well, your memories will be invaluable in the making of this book.”

Posters using the hashtag should ensure their posts are public.

Already several riders who knew Philippa have written tributes, including US eventer Lesley Grant-Law, who wrote a poignant piece on being an eventer and a mother. She closed by saying: “When your mom died an entire community wept for her, for you and your father.”

“Ride for Philippa” buttons created by Galloping Graphics are sold out, with profits going to Millie’s fund.

Letters for the memorial book can be sent to Liz Millikin at P.O. Box 282, Millwood, VA 22646, USA.