Why the long face: just how risky is horse riding?
By Kirrilly Thompson, an Associate Professor at Central Queensland University’s Appleton Institute in Adelaide, Australia.
The death of 17-year-old horse rider Olivia Inglis in March this year rocked the global equestrian world. The hashtag #rideforolivia went viral.
Not two months later, 19-year-old Caitlyn Fischer died in a similar event.
Both girls were experienced riders who specialised in eventing, which is an Olympic equestrian event in which Australian horses and riders excel internationally. It comprises three phases of competition: dressage, cross country and showjumping.
Both girls died on the cross-country course, from rotational falls. The cross-country phase is considered particularly dangerous as it involves galloping over solid obstacles on mixed terrain. Falls in this phase typically occur from height and at speed.
Where a horse clips a solid fence and falls rotationally, there is a risk of it falling on – and killing – the rider.
Wayne Roycroft, from the International Equestrian Federation, called them “freak occurrences”.
The tragedy of their deaths is undisputable. But just how risky is eventing, and horse riding in general?
Risks
One researcher documented rider deaths in all levels of eventing across the globe. She identified 59 confirmed rider deaths between 1993 and 2015. That is an estimated global average of 2.68 deaths per year from eventing.
A highly cited article, published in 1999, by Australian trauma specialist Dr Bruce Paix claimed that eventing was more dangerous than motorcycle or car racing. Paix found eventing 70 times more dangerous than horse riding in general and 180 times at the highest levels.
But can eventing be compared to other forms of horse riding, let alone motorcycle racing?
Paix’s calculations were made in relation to injury rates per time spent in the saddle. A recent critique suggests that risk is not evenly distributed across an eventing competition, hence the public popularity of the water jump.
Another way might be to look at injury rates per starter on the field. However, this data does not discriminate between falls on the flat and falls made at obstacles.
A recent critique by Denzil O’Brien suggests that a more accurate way to measure injury is to determine injury rates per jump attempt, as it is at jumps that horse and rider are at greatest risk of a rotational fall.
So eventing might not be more dangerous than motorcycle or car racing after all, but are event rider deaths “freak occurrences”?
Freak factor
In Australia alone, there are an estimated 20 deaths from horse-related injury every year. Compare this with an average of 1.7 deaths from shark attack. Every time a rider mounts a horse, there is a possibility they may fall off.
Every time a beachgoer swims in shark-infested waters, there is a risk that they are exposed to sharks. How “freak” then are these events?
This is not semantic quibbling over terminology. Freak events are usually considered the ones that could not have been prevented. Perhaps they could not even have been predicted.
The concern is that describing a horse-related death as a freak accident will lead to apathetic attitudes towards safety among those most at risk.
While the freak factor has been applied to motorcycle riders, base jumpers and rockclimbers, it is even more relevant for anyone sitting astride – or even handling – a half-tonne animal capable of running 50km/h and which has its own mind, teeth and hooves, and isn’t afraid to use them.
The risk of safety apathy among equestrians is further compounded by the widespread acceptance that horses are dangerous because they are inherently unpredictable herd animals, whose flight instinct is ever ready to kick in as their riders get kicked off.
Seeing horses as unpredictable is a risk factor for horse-related injury in itself. That is, if it activates complacency.
While no sentient being is fully predictable (humans included), a number of technical controls can be introduced to reduce the likelihood and consequence of an accident, injury or fatality.
But are we missing the point? Instead of talking about how unpredictable horses may or may not be, what if we spoke about how well humans can “read” and interpret horses? Can we improve human ability to predict horse behaviour?
There is a fine line between confident-aggressive, shy-afraid or quiet-sick, as any recipient of a dog bite or horse kick might know.
Animal scientists have developed some useful tools to help us talk to the animals. For example, researchers developed the Horse Grimace Scale to enable scoring of the equine pain face. It directs the assessor to pay detailed consideration to the horse’s ears, eyes, chewing muscles, chin and facial profile.
The chart has been adapted for popular circulation to help horse owners interpret their own horses. While interpreting the horse’s facial expression is far from a panacea for horse-related human fatality, it makes sense to accept that an unhappy or unwell horse is also a more unpredictable and less safe horse to be around.
Many an experienced rider or trainer who is particularly observant and attuned to horses will frequently claim “they could see something coming from a mile away”.
The question, though, should not be whether or not horses are unpredictable, but how we can better understand, interpret and pre-empt horse behaviour. In so doing, talking to the animals might actually be less of a freak occurrence than being injured by them.
Kirrilly Thompson, Associate professor, CQUniversity Australia
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.
Kirrilly Thompson is an Associate Professor at Central Queensland University’s Appleton Institute in Adelaide. She is supported by the Australian Research Council and the Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC. Kirrilly is also the President Elect of the Society for Risk Analysis Australia and New Zealand and Vice-Chair of the Horse Federation of South Australia.
Sorry Kirrily but what is your point? Are you implying that the horses involved in Olivia & Caitlyn’s death were potentially sick or stressed? You do realise that the ground jury oversees horses on course and can stop any rider if they consider the horse is not coping? That the horses also undertake a health check which includes both objective assessments and observations of behaviour before being accepted at the venue and complete inspections twice during the event. I agree that using the “horses are unpredictable” explanation for every incident is not appropriate but in this case you have drawn a very long bow to link facial expressions with the incidents involving these riders.
The first thing people do in thrust their hands at an animal’s face. Today, at a petting zoo this was really apparent. I have asked people, students and others, how they feel when a stranger comes up to them and does the same thing. They pull back their face! That’s instinct!! I learned from my father many years ago to approach a strange horse or a friend from the side and touch them on the shoulder at the base of the neck. You are out of the strike and pretty far out of the bite zone and they know they can move away from you quickly if needed. I later learned that from the point of the should forewards and backwards was the “public zone” where horses and other animals were less offended. I have done this with a tough old queen broodmare out in a field and with a llama in the petting zone both of whom were not offended even though both were standoffish. The pictures are good and we hope educational to all who see them.
Jenny Carroll makes a good point. What is the connection between those eventing accidents where the rider was killed (or any kind of riding accident) and interpreting a horse’s expression? The accidents had nothing to do with the horse being “unpredictable” and everything to do with the horse and rider team making a mistake on a difficult and unforgiving course. The same applies to all riding accidents where the horse slips or falls. Such accidents are the ones where the rider (and often horse) is most likely to be killed.
The whole “the horse is unpredictable” argument is based on the horse shying or bolting from being frightened, which is a natural response in a prey animal. You can minimize this response by selecting a horse that is less panicky and building trust with him/her, but you can never get rid of it. We had a horsewoman recently killed in such an accident, where she was driving the horse, the horse shied and bolted, and the heavy carriage crushed her skull after she was thrown. But most of the time, you are just thrown.
Finally there is the type of “accident” where the horse rears up and falls over backwards – which is why professionals for centuries refuse to work with rearers – and instances where the horse bites or kicks a human. Most of these accidents are preventable by the use of good sense.