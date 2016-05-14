USA’s Fork International horse trials to move to Tryon equestrian center

The USA’s Fork International 3* Horse Trials in North Carolina are being relocated to the Tryon International Equestrian Center from next year.

The Fork International has been hosted for 15 years by Jim and Bernadette Cogdell, but the couple made the decision to relocate to ensure that the popular event will continue at the same high level.

“We are very proud of what we have created in North Carolina. It has taken a great deal of time, effort, passion, and funding to create this event, and it is now time for the next chapter in this competition’s history,” Jim Cogdell said.

“We believe that moving the location of this event to the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) will secure its future and elevate the level of competition while enhancing the fan experience.”

Jim Cogdell will remain as chairman of The Fork at TIEC.

The change of venue has received provisional approval from the US Equestrian Federation Eventing Committee. The move is contingent on a site inspection and cross-country course approval.

While not straying from its home state of North Carolina, The Fork will take advantage of the new facility at TIEC in order to maintain a top event with premium footing, a spectator-friendly venue, a stadium to showcase dressage and jumping, and one of the most hotly anticipated cross-country courses in North America.

“We are proud to partner with Mark and Katherine Bellissimo and the team at the TIEC to produce this event,” Cogdell said.

“We believe this partnership will help the event to thrive and provide a quality final outing leading up to ‘Rolex,’ which is so important to the success of our four-star competitors. We want the legacy to continue and keep the event moving forward with The Fork at TIEC.”

As the final big run before the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI4*, The Fork will continue to feature some of the biggest names in the sport of eventing as they prepare for Kentucky.

TIEC, already host to the 2016 American Eventing Championships, will offer a full range of competition for The Fork in 2017.