Water jump claims life of showjumper Questfinder

Young showjumping horse Questfinder sustained fatal injuries in an accident in Germany at the weekend, falling at a water jump in a grand prix competition and breaking his leg.

Irish rider Eoin McMahon, 20, was airlifted to hospital, where he was under observation for 24 hours. McMahon sustained heavy bruising, a broken finger, and concussion, but a CT scan of his brain and spine were clear, employer Carl Hanley said. “He is very, very lucky to come out with only these injuries.”

The accident happened at the CSI3* Munich Riem International Horse Show, half way through the 1.5m grand prix class on Sunday. The class was stopped, and New Zealand rider Bruce Goodin and Centina 10 were declared the winners. The Kiwi, took home the €5,500 (£4,350) prize-fund, but told Horse & Hound magazine that it was “a strange and hollow victory.”

Carl Hanley said it was a sad day, “losing such a great, kind and wonderful horse that we enjoyed working with for almost three years”.

Questfinder (Quintender x Landstreicher) had been with McMahon for about 18 months.