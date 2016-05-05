Opponents of whip use in racing find their voice online, study shows

Opponents of the whip in horse racing mostly find their voice in social media, a study suggests, with the print media more likely to seek the views of those who support its use.

University of Sydney researchers Raewyn Graham and Phil McManus analysed the high-profile British and Australian debates surrounding whip use that have unfolded in recent years.

They analysed the print media and online debate in Australia in 2009 and in Britain in 2011, following their respective introduction of more stringent whip rules. They also analysed the debate in both countries for a year from August 2014 to see whether perceptions had changed.

The pair, writing in the journal Animals, said their research advanced the work of McManus, Graham and Ruse in which they argued, in the New Zealand context, that “some social media sites led to the creation of alternative narratives than in print media”.

“This observation is borne out and extended in the present study in the Australian and United Kingdom contexts,” the pair reported.

They said their analysis revealed a difference in print and social media framing of the debate.

“Journalists in the print media were more likely to obtain comments about the whip debate from people who supported the use of the whip. In contrast, those opposed to the whip found their voices in social media sites.

“The perspective of those wanting the whip banned was less visible in print media, with the exception of letters to the editors.”

Journalists, they said, were “gatekeepers” – able to select what information would or would not be published in print and any associated online media content.

“Often, it is not what they explicitly write, but who they quote, that influences the tone and argument of the article.”

Graham and McManus said their research confirmed that the main perception of whip supporters portrayed in conventional and social media in both countries was that the whip was an essential aid that did not harm horses. Those opposed to the whip argued that it inflicted pain.

“The whip debate did not change to any large degree between the two countries and over the time periods investigated,” they reported.

The researchers said proximity to the horses influenced who was used to “speak” for the horses and who was considered by the print media to be the “legitimate voice” in equine welfare matters.

“People inside the racing industry – the owners, trainers and jockeys – who were quoted in print media were positioned as ‘experts’ and therefore knew what was best for the care of the horses.

“The horse was spoken of by those working with them closely as both a ‘loved’ and working animal …”

Graham and McManus continued: “The emphasis in print and social media sites, which were positive about horse racing, was on the relationship between the jockey and the horse as a partnership.

“Very little recognition was given to ideas that equine-human relationships are often about power, with humans controlling what happens with horses during their racing career.

“The power relationship was more implicit in online media, where the relationship was portrayed as exploitative.”

The pair noted that changing social values and emergent technologies had influenced animal welfare, with recognition that sports where animals were killed were no longer acceptable.

“For the whip to be banned there needs to be another cultural shift where any sport that has the potential to harm animals is considered unacceptable.”

The pair said welfare concerns associated with horse racing were now global, with diverse groups involved in debates about the appropriate care of thoroughbred horses.

They noted that thoroughbred racing occurred in more than 50 countries, all of which had their own whip rules. Of those, Norway was one country that had successfully implemented whip-free racing in most of its thoroughbred races.

In conclusion, the pair said their research revealed that the majority of people involved in the industry who were quoted, or wrote articles, in print media held similar perceptions about the use of the whip and who should play a role in the care of the horses.

“Narratives about the horses and their care were created and reinforced in this media context. The majority of the stories were authored by racing journalists, in the racing and sports section of the paper, who were mostly supportive of the racing industry. Interviews with people from inside the racing industry dominated.

“This research highlights that the opinions of those outside the ‘racing bubble’ are being expressed in various social media forums, with the conversations in online forums focused on whether the whip should be banned or not.”

The pair acknowledged that the racing industry had implemented changes that had improved equine welfare, including introducing padded whips and stricter whip rules.

“While the industry is aware that some people believe that the whip does hurt, this is often deflected with the argument that the public do not fully understand how and why the whip is used.”

They noted that some had called for independent research to prove the pain-free status of the whip and its “usefulness in safety”.

“This will not satisfy all actors in the debate, as there are groups that will never support an industry they consider to be exploiting animals.

“However, it may be one step towards acceptance by the public if they believe the industry is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of the horses. People outside of the ‘racing bubble’ will keep having their say on what they consider to be acceptable equine practices, increasingly through social media.

“This media platform, therefore, plays a significant role in the treatment of animals by conveying different perceptions about equine welfare and the positioning of the horse.”

Changing Human-Animal Relationships in Sport: An Analysis of the UK and Australian Horse Racing Whips Debates

Raewyn Graham and Phil McManus

Animals 2016, 6(5), 32; doi:10.3390/ani6050032

The full study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.